Newlywed identified as man killed in San Lorenzo road rage incident

SAN LORENZO — A man fatally shot Sunday afternoon in an apparent road rage incident was identified by the sheriff’s office Tuesday as a newlywed who had been talking to his wife on the phone moments before he was killed.

No arrests were announced in the death of Rienhart Asuncion, 30.

Asuncion, who lived in San Lorenzo and was an installer at the Tesla plant in Fremont, was shot about 4:27 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Lewelling and Hesperian boulevards.

Sheriff’s Lt. Ray Kelly said Asuncion, who was recently married, was in his vehicle and had been talking on the phone to his wife in the Philippines when he got into an argument with the occupants of another vehicle.

Asuncion got out of his vehicle, apparently to confront the others, and was shot before they drove away. Kelly said a sheriff’s sergeant was in the area doing a follow-up on a carjacking and rushed to help Asuncion, but he died at the scene.

Kelly said investigators were reviewing video surveillance in an attempt to identify the suspects.

The killing is a grim reminder not to engage with angry drivers or passengers, Kelly added.

“If you are involved in am escalating road-rage type incident, take steps to get away from the situation,” Kelly said. “Take an exit, make a turn or go to another safer place where you are less likely to be harmed.”

In a narrative accompanying a GoFundMe account posting to help pay for Asuncion’s funeral, a friend said Asuncion was on the way to a grocery store when he was shot.

“Rienhart was always selfless, compassionate and loving to his friends and family and touched the lives of those around him,” the post read. “We are all devastated by Rienhart’s loss.”

The fund had raised $3,375 toward its goal of $15,000 as of Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call sheriff’s investigators at 510-667-7721.