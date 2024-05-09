Today, we’re making changes to The Press Democrat in hopes of better serving you, our readers.

But, first, thank you.

You call and write with tips. You come to the dozens of community events we host. You praise us when we right a wrong, or when we simply make you smile with a story, photo or video. You let us know when we’re missing something. You make us better.

That said, we know we’re in the fight of our lives to keep you – and convince more of you that a PD subscription is every bit as essential to your daily life as a subscription to Netflix, Hulu or Amazon Prime.

Which brings us back to today. After talking to hundreds of you in my first four months as executive editor, we’re launching a plan to expand the depth and breadth of our community, local and regional coverage, as well as make our website and newspaper more elegant and easier to read. We’re also defining who we are: “The voice of Sonoma and Napa counties – and the North Bay,” stretching into Lake and Mendocino counties. You’ll now see those words on our front page every day.

So, what can you expect?

You’ll still get top state, national and international stories in our digital and print products, but we’ll be laser-focused on delivering you more PD staff-produced content all day long. This will mean more news from places like Windsor, Healdsburg, Rohnert Park, Sebastopol, St. Helena and Calistoga, as we continue our robust coverage of cities including Santa Rosa, Napa, Petaluma and Sonoma.

In all our communities, we’ll keep a closer eye on city council and school board meetings, while continuing to be the watchdog for vulnerable people, communities of color and your taxpayer dollars. We’ll showcase regional business coverage in partnership with our sibling publication, the North Bay Business Journal. You’ll also see shorter, livelier stories telling you what to eat and drink, whether it comes from a grocery aisle, farmers’ market, winery or restaurant.

The way we observe you using our products – plus the feedback you’ve offered – is driving this approach. The majority of you read us solely on your phone or another digital device, so our steadier news cadence is designed with you in mind. But it also will benefit the tens of thousands of you who read us in print, as we’ll have more stories from Sonoma and Napa counties to include in our newspaper.

To help execute this strategy, we’ve promoted three of our best journalists into newly created roles: John D’Anna to managing editor; Sofia Englund to director of digital strategy for wine, dining and food; and Amie Windsor to community journalism team leader. You can read more about them in today’s business story by Susan Wood.

As for our presentation, print readers today will begin seeing a more book-like organization of our newspaper’s sections, with fewer stories starting on one page and continuing on another, known in newspaper parlance as “jumps.” We’re also simplifying our headlines and photo captions to read more like what you’ll find in other industry-leading publications.

Digitally, we’ll debut a refreshed website next week that loads stories faster and more closely resembles the style of our newspaper and The Press Democrat app. If you need help using the website or app, let me know at chris.fusco@pressdemocrat.com.

Given that we’ll produce more content, we’re also excited to introduce not one, but three flagship email newsletters – morning, afternoon and evening – that we’ll send each weekday.

Think of these as digital front pages, delivered to your inbox.

“Daybreak” will replace the current “Daily Headlines” newsletter and include a roundup of the morning’s top stories. If you’re already signed up for Daily Headlines, we’ll convert you to Daybreak automatically, sending it at 8 a.m. If you want to sign up for Daybreak, go to pressdemocrat.com/newsletter. It’s free. We plan to expand Daybreak to include sports, business, wine, dining and entertainment content by mid-summer.

We’re converting our current 4:30 p.m. newsletter to “Lunch Break,” sending it at noon, when stories are developing. If you get our 4:30 p.m. newsletter, we’ll send you Lunch Break automatically. Again, you can sign up for free at pressdemocrat.com/newsletter.

The third newsletter, “Evening Report,” will be sent exclusively to PD subscribers at 6 p.m., wrapping up your day with top headlines and analysis, a “photo of the day” and a look ahead to the next morning. If you have a print or digital subscription, be on the lookout for it this evening. If you’d like to start getting Evening Report, become a subscriber at pressdemocrat.com/subscribe.

Finally, you’ll be hearing more from me. Every two weeks, I’ll be sending an “Inside the Newsroom” newsletter to tell “the story behind a story,” offer an interview with one of our journalists and/or give my picks of can’t-miss content. Details on how to sign up will be coming soon.

In the meantime, I’m looking forward to hearing more from you.

Reach Executive Editor Chris Fusco at 707-521-5398 or chris.fusco@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter): @FuscoChris. On LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/chris-fusco/.