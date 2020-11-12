Gov. Newsom faces pressure to choose a Latino to replace Harris in the Senate

SANTA BARBARA - Since California was carved out of Mexico and joined the union more than a century and a half ago, the state has never had a Latino representing it in the U.S. Senate. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom now has the opportunity to change that amid increasing pressure to do so.

Two Latino politicians have emerged as top contenders for the post to be vacated by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who became the first woman of color to win a U.S. Senate seat here in 2016. A selection process has just begun to balance this state's peculiar demands of history, geography and race that will shape Newsom's decision, which may not come until the new year.

But the characteristics surrounding this choice, and what political analysts, advisers and others say will be important to Newsom, suggest that at this early stage California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and Secretary of State Alex Padilla, both Democrats, are the leading candidates. Among their other attributes is one that analysts and political advisers here say is important to Newsom: Past success in statewide political contests.

Whoever is selected to succeed Harris will have to defend the seat in just two years, a quick turnaround in a vast, politically expensive state. Their commanding victories in statewide races just two years ago place them, according to political analysts, above a collection of highly regarded House members and locally elected officials who will likely also be considered for the post.

"The history would not be lost on Gavin, and appointing either would be good for the state and the country as a way to increase the representation of this growing political bloc," said Karen Skelton, a Democratic political consultant in Sacramento who is not involved in the selection process. "And both are ready to hit the ground running."

The speculation around who would succeed Harris began almost as soon as President-elect Joe Biden picked her as running mate last summer. Now the lobbying has begun in earnest, even though President Donald Trump has yet to concede the presidential race.

In his regular Monday news conference, Newsom said the timing of his choice would be coordinated closely with Harris, who has yet to set her own schedule for when she will resign her seat.

"No timeline has been established and the process is just beginning to unfold," Newsom told reporters. "We just got word that the race was called by everyone but the current occupant of the White House."

Newsom said he wants to ensure that the selection process is "inclusive," meaning weeks of meetings with various interest groups. He said work has just begun to sort through the "cattle-call of considerations related to what profile" his preferred candidate will have.

"I want to make sure that we are considerate of people's points of view and we are in the middle of that as we speak," said Newsom, who added that the selection process is, at this stage, less urgent to him than the state's once-again rising coronavirusinfection rate.

California politics is a broad, sometimes bizarre amalgamation of competing geographic, ideological and racial interests, each rising and falling in importance depending on the moment at hand.

The once-defining rivalry between Northern and Southern California has in recent years faded and given way to a split between the liberal coast and the more conservative - and economically challenged - interior of the state.

But Newsom, the former mayor of San Francisco, is among the handful of Bay Area Democrats, including former governor Jerry Brown, U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Harris, who have dominated political power here in recent decades. A nod to the state's south will be, if not the most important factor, a possibly influential one.

Padilla is from Los Angeles, first winning election to the city council there at age 26, and Becerra, after growing up in Sacramento, went on to represent a Los Angeles-area congressional district.

But most political analysts say geographic balance is less important than considerations of race and history, particularly when it comes to the rising economic and political power of Latinos in the state and the battering the group has taken this year.

Latinos make up almost 40 percent of California's population, having overtaken Whites as the largest racial group in the 1990s, a decade marked by several successful ballot measures hostile to illegal immigration and racial preferences in public decision-making.

Since then the racial gap has widened and Latinos have had success across the ballot, except when running for the top state and federal offices.