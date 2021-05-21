Newsom: No price gouging after last year’s wildfires

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday extended an executive order he previously issued that prevents price gouging in counties affected last year by wildfires that broke out across the Golden State.

The order, which will now remain in effect through Sept. 21, covers Butte, Napa, Santa Cruz, and Sonoma counties for fires that occurred in August and September 2020.

And in Fresno, Lassen, Mendocino, Monterey, Shasta, Siskiyou, Solano, Trinity and Tulare counties the order stays in effect through Sept. 22.

Statewide, nearly 10,000 fires destroyed more than 4.25 million acres and destroyed or damaged at least 10,000 structures, including more than 5,000 homes, according to Newsom’s order.

Recovery is ongoing, officials said.

In August and September, the North Bay was impacted by three blazes: the Hennessey fire, the Walbridge fire and the Glass fire.

The Hennessey fire broke out Aug. 16. It scorched 305,651 acres, killed five people and destroyed 1,491 structures.

The Walbridge fire also was reported Aug. 16. It burned 55,209 acres and destroyed at least 156 homes. The Glass fire, which began Sept. 26, charred 67,484 acres and destroyed more than 338 homes before it was contained.

Newsom previously extended an existing state prohibition on price gouging in December.

Efforts to prevent price gouging in wildfire-impacted areas have been prevalent in the North Bay since October 2017 when the Tubbs fire raged through the region.

It burned 36,807 acres, destroyed 5,643 structures and caused the deaths of 22 people.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi