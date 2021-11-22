Newsom taps Mendocino College student for spot on student aid commission

Growing up in Kelseyville, Leonardo Rodriguez didn’t see many people representing his area on a statewide or national scale that he could relate to.

Instead he drew most of his inspiration from those he lived with: his parents, David and Yadira, who brought him to the United States from Zacatecas, Mexico when he was five years old, and who made a life for Rodriguez, his brother and sister first in Los Angeles, then Ukiah and then the Lake County town of about 3,500 people.

“They had left everything they knew behind, everyone they knew, and jumped into this country that rejects them,” Rodriguez said. “And they had done so for my siblings and I to have a better life. Realizing my parents had a huge impact on me, I wondered what impact I can have on others.”

Now, the 20-year-old student at Mendocino College has an opportunity to shape the future of financial aid in California — including grants that enabled him to become the first in his immediate family to attend college. He’s one of two students picked by Gov. Gavin Newsom this month to serve on the California Student Aid Commission, a 15-member body that guides the state’s administration of nearly $3 billion in financial aid.

Pending confirmation by the California Senate, Rodriguez will become the first from Mendocino College to serve as a student representative on the commission. He’s likely also the first undocumented student to hold that position, as well.

Those firsts matter, Rodriguez said.

“It’s about representation and having these positions be reflective of the California we live in,” he said.

And in California, the state with the largest number of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients and also one of only seven states that offer financial aid to undocumented students, Rodriguez hopes his perspective can lead to effective advocacy on behalf of those who have faced similar barriers as he has.

“One of my purposes in life is to really be a voice for those people that are always unheard, always silenced,” he said. “Without documentation, there’s a limit to how much (you) can do or say.”

His appointment to the California Student Aid Commission came after two other successful bids for representative positions this year: first, he was elected as student trustee on the Mendocino College Board of Trustees, and later was elected by other student trustees to be the student representative on the California Community College trustee board.

You could call it a comeback — because a year ago, caught in the throes of pandemic-related difficulties, Rodriguez was dropping his classes for the second semester in a row, and questioning his path forward.

He had struggled academically in high school, too, graduating with a 2.4 GPA, he said. Tests were a breeze, but getting himself through weeks of homework assignments proved difficult.

Uncertainty about the future of the DACA program under the administration of President Donald Trump also threw new misgivings into his mind beginning in 2017, when then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the program, created during President Barack Obama’s administration, would be phased out.

Rodriguez was a junior at Kelseyville High School. He first applied for DACA two years before that, and it had enabled him to get a job as a cashier at a local Mexican grocery. After Sessions’ announcement, he was suddenly worrying about the possibility of deportation.

“It was hard to focus on your future when you don’t even know whether you will be here the next day or not,” he said.

Undocumented residents brought to the U.S. as children like Rodriguez, often called “Dreamers” based on never-passed proposals in Congress called the DREAM Act that would have provided protections, still have no pathway to citizenship while remaining in the U.S. The program has remained active through on-again, off-again court battles and a shift in presidential administrations, but Congress has agreed on no long-term fix.

After dropping his classes in the fall of 2020, one of Rodriguez’s most frequent sources of distraction — his phone — wound up leading him to a breakthrough in his struggle to concentrate while trying to learn from his bedroom.

He had begun seeing a lot of TikTok videos of people discussing their experiences with ADHD. A seed was planted. But he was hesitant to ask his doctor at first.

“I didn’t want it to become an excuse for me,” he said.

But after receiving a diagnosis and beginning treatment, Rodriguez said he noticed an improvement in his focus. He also re-enrolled in classes for the Spring 2021 semester with a renewed sense of drive.