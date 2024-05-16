Gov. Gavin Newsom accused former President Trump of "open corruption" in a speech Thursday at a climate summit of Catholic officials and international leaders, elevating his criticism of the Republican leader in the hallowed halls of the Vatican.

The California governor referenced news stories alleging that Trump recently solicited campaign donations from oil executives and at the same event vowed to walk back climate protections if elected in the 2024 presidential contest.

"He openly asked them for $1 billion to roll back the environmental progress of the Biden administration, environmental progress that we've made over the course of the last half century," Newsom said. "Open corruption. A billion dollars to pollute our states, to pollute our country, and to pollute this planet and roll back progress."

The governor spoke at a three-day "From Climate Crisis to Climate Resilience" summit organized by the Pontifical Academy of Sciences.

Newsom said he decided to call out Trump by name at the international gathering of governors, mayors and policy experts because he felt stories about Trump's meeting with oil executives didn't get enough attention.

"It's an expression of my sincerity about how serious I take this moment and how consequential it is," the governor said about the possible negative effects on climate change if Trump returns to the White House.

His comments were also strategic. Climate change isn't necessarily driving American Catholics to the polls, but drawing attention to an accusation of pay-to-play political corruption might resonate more with Pope Francis' supporters in the U.S. More than 50 million Americans identify as Catholic.

Newsom's appearance is likely to elevate his position as a climate leader on a world stage.

With temperatures and carbon emissions rising worldwide, the aim of the conference is for local and state governments to share best practices about fighting climate change and adapting to hotter temperatures, rising seas and a more volatile environment.

Parts of Newsom's talk matched the tenor of a critique of the oil industry he delivered last fall at the United Nations Climate Ambition Summit in New York.

"It's because of the burning of gas, the burning of coal, the burning of oil," Newsom said at the Vatican. "We have the tools. We have the technology. We have the capacity to address the issue at a global scale and they've been fighting every single advancement and we have got to call that out."

Bob Salladay, Newsom's top communications advisor, said his candid assessment earlier in New York of the industry, which he said was playing everyone for fools, caught the attention of the Vatican and is one of the reasons he was invited to speak at the climate summit.

The setting of his speech, in a carpeted auditorium at the Vatican that typically houses gatherings of bishops, drew a stark contrast to the marbled floors and renaissance murals that lined the walls and ceilings of Clementine Hall, where Newsom spoke with Pope Francis on Thursday morning.

In an address to government leaders and climate scientists in Clementine Hall, Pope Francis cast the destruction of the environment as an offense against God.

"This is the question: Are we working for a culture of life or for a culture of death?" Pope Francis said.

Newsom and his wife, First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, sat in the second row of the audience in an Apostolic Palace near St. Peter's Basilica.

A pope's body is placed in the hall for private visitation upon his death. It's also the same room that former President Obama visited in 2009.

Pope Francis called the refusal to protect the most vulnerable who are exposed to climate change caused by human activity a "grave violation of human rights."

He said around 1 billion people in wealthier nations "produce more than half the heat trapping pollutants" of the world. Poorer people, he said, contribute less than 10% and suffer 75% of the resulting damage.

Pope Francis also took a shot at fossil fuel companies.

"An orderly progress is being held back by the greedy pursuit of short-term gains by polluting industries and by the spread of disinformation, which generates confusion and obstructs collective efforts for a change in course," Francis said.

The governor called the pope's address "remarkable."

"I knew what I was going to say already, but he said it before I said it," Newsom said.

After Francis' speech, Newsom and Siebel Newsom walked along an aisle of ornate stone tiles to the front of the room, where the governor briefly spoke with the leader of the Catholic Church. The governor said the pope commended his administration's work on the death penalty.