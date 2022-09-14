Newsom's plan seeks to give hope to families of mentally ill, homeless Californians

Brian Lungren and his family wonder what could have spared him some of the 13 years he spent at Napa State Hospital in treatment for mental illness and serious drug and alcohol addiction.

Since Brian, or Bri to his family, was diagnosed as a teenager with schizoaffective disorder, bipolar type, his parents tried everything to save him from a years-long and emotionally painful spiral into drug use, incarceration and homelessness.

His dad, Brian Lungren Sr., tallied nine temporary and involuntary psychiatric holds, and up to three failed attempts at court-ordered conservatorship.

It was only after a judge found Brian not guilty by reason of insanity for stabbing another patient with a butter knife at an Auburn treatment center in 2007 that the family felt hopeful for his eventual recovery. Brian was sent to Napa State Hospital in 2008, after languishing in county jail for several months.

"We tried to get him the best help possible. But we had no recourse," Lungren Sr. said.

Similar stories influenced Gov. Gavin Newsom's decision this year to introduce a sweeping new proposal to order mental health and addiction treatment for thousands of Californians, dubbed the Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment (CARE) Court.

On Wednesday, Newsom signed the proposal into law.

"This is a new paradigm. It's a new approach," Newsom said, flanked by local officials and families, before he signed the bill.

"This has been architected completely differently than anything you've seen in the state of California, arguably in the last century."

Proponents of CARE Court call it a major transformation in the state's approach to treatment, a way to divert Californians struggling with substance use and severe mental illness from incarceration and homelessness — while avoiding a more restrictive court-ordered conservatorship.

An estimated 7,000 to 12,000 of California's most vulnerable residents are expected to qualify for CARE Court, the ones at greatest risk of death or deterioration due to their conditions.

To initiate a CARE plan, family members, first responders, medical professionals and behavioral health providers, among others, can first petition a judge to order an evaluation of an adult with a diagnosed psychotic disorder who is in severe need of treatment and, often, housing.

If the person meets the criteria, the judge would order a series of hearings and evaluations to begin drafting an individualized CARE plan, which could include medication, social services and treatment for stabilization, along with housing specific to their needs.

A plan would, for up to two years, provide a clinical team, an attorney and a volunteer supporter, a role intended to help individuals understand options available to them during their treatment so they can make decisions with some level of autonomy.

The governor and his administration have been careful to describe CARE Court as voluntary because individuals who qualify can still technically refuse to participate.

That's done little to alleviate intense opposition by a vast network of influential civil and disability rights organizations. They have spent much of this year's legislative session criticizing CARE Court as a way to criminalize mental illness and remove basic freedoms from already marginalized groups.

Legal challenges to the law are expected.

In a scathing letter to Newsom last month, dozens of human rights organizations claimed CARE Court ignores California's root problems — a lack of affordable housing and supportive services — to favor a new system that will "only lead to institutionalization and criminalization of those already isolated in the streets."

"We fundamentally think that it is a bad idea, that will be worse in implementation and will have disastrous effects for unhoused people," said Brandon Greene, director of the racial and economic justice program at the ACLU of Northern California.

Anita Fisher, a mental health consultant in San Diego County, rejects those arguments.

Fisher said her 44-year-old son, Pharoh, is a doting older brother, a sports fan and movie fanatic — until he stops taking his medication for schizophrenia.

"He is paranoid. He [has] delusional thoughts. He leaves the house. He starts to self-medicate with street drugs, which leads to him being homeless. Which leads to us waiting until he's arrested. That's when I can start to advocate for his care again," she said.

After more than two decades trapped in that routine, Fisher said she supported CARE Court even in its "imperfect state."

"I have visited my son in jail and prison more times than I ever have in a hospital setting. That shows you there's an issue," Fisher said. "Everyone keeps saying, well, it's a choice. How can it be a choice ... for someone giving up their rights when they don't understand that they are ill?"