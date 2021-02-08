Next hurdle in the US vaccination campaign may be securing a second dose

In some U.S. states, people who have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine have been experiencing maddening difficulties as they try to schedule their second.

In New Hampshire, officials said this week that they were switching scheduling systems for second-dose appointments after some people were given slots on dates that were past the time frame recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In Connecticut, some frustrated older adults were waiting to have their second doses scheduled after getting their first shot, the Connecticut Mirror reported.

The problems are pronounced in Washington state, where some residents are anxiously scrambling for second-dose appointments because of scheduling systems that do not always simultaneously schedule appointments for both doses.

Kathy Beachy is one of them. She received her first shot Jan. 21 at Overlake Medical Center in Bellevue, Washington, and has been desperately trying to book an appointment for her second ever since. She and her husband, Brad Beachy, are 65 and older and have received their first shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. But now they are stuck in limbo.

“We’re kind of scrambling,” Kathy Beachy said. “It’s extremely nerve-wracking and stressful.”

When she tried to schedule an appointment for her second dose after her first one, all of the slots were booked until April, Kathy Beachy said. Since then, she has been calling Overlake frequently, but she has yet to receive confirmation of an appointment for her next dose. .

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine requires two injections, given 21 days apart, while Moderna’s two injections should be given 28 days apart. But the CDC said last month that the interval can be expanded to six weeks if giving the second dose sooner is “not feasible.”

Overlake said in a statement that it was aware of some patients who did not schedule or were unable to schedule appointments for a second dose “for a variety of reasons,” and apologized for any challenges that the self-scheduling system may have caused. Overlake has identified the patients who still need to schedule their second dose, a spokesperson said, and “began the process of contacting them in order to complete their vaccination process” within the required time frame.

North of Seattle, two sites run by Snohomish County at Arlington Municipal Airport and Evergreen State Fairgrounds also do not schedule second-dose appointments until later, said Jason Biermann, the county’s emergency management director, but he assured the public that everyone would still get their second shot.

“We’re not anticipating being short of second doses,” Biermann said. “We wanted to focus on getting folks vaccinated, and so the system that we were able to get quickly in place would only allow us to schedule one dose at a time.”

Still, this system brings with it some serious angst for people like Ed O’Malley, who received his first shot Jan. 20 at the state fairgrounds but has not heard back about the date of his second one.

“It makes you anxious,” O’Malley, 76, said in an interview. “It does make you worry a little bit.” Biermann acknowledged that everyone might not get their second dose exactly 21 or 28 days after their first shot, but said that they surely would within the six-week window.

Cassie Sauer, president and CEO of the Washington State Hospital Association, said she recommended that all vaccination sites schedule appointments for both doses at the same time, and at the same place, to make the process as seamless as possible. She also provided some reassurance. “We do actually believe that it’s going to get sorted out,” she said. “I have confidence that people are going to get their second doses.”