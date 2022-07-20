NHRA Sonoma Nationals bring speed, funny cars to raceway

Buckle up for the screeching cars at Sonoma Raceway this weekend when the National Hot Rod Association holds its 34th annual NHRA Sonoma Nationals from July 22 to 24.

The event will host the top competition in the drag racing world, as some compete for trophies and others compete against the records set for speed at Sonoma Raceway.

Bay Area native Mike Salinas remains at the top of the pack heading into the weekend with four wins and 877 points this year, with Sonoma Raceway serving as Salinas’ home track. He is still seeking his first win at the raceway.

Pro Stock Motorcycles racer Matt Smith will attempt to beat his own speed record by eclipsing 205.04 miles per hour which he set last year. He set the previous record in 2019 with a speed of 200.83 miles per hour, according to NHRA. Smith is seeking to remain at the top of the Pro Stock Motorcyles world, coming off his 34th career win and leading the competition in points.

For the public, however, the NHRA Sonoma Nationals will host dozens of vendors. Speedway Children’s Charities Ice Cream will give out free ice cream in honor of Eric Medlen, a northern California native who died from injuries sustained during a testing accident in 2007. The stand will accept donations for Speedway Children’s Charities to benefit Sonoma Valley children.

Witness the return of Sonoma Raceway’s Top the Cops program, where local high school students go head-to-head with Bay Area Law Enforcement under the Friday night lights on the quarter-mile drag strip.

Children who attend the event are invited to the Sonoma Raceway Kids Zone, located behind the main grandstand with games, coloring and photo opportunities.

For teens and young adults, Sonoma Raceway is holding its annual “Top the Cops” program for young adults to race against the Bay Area’s Finest law enforcement officers under Friday night lights on the drag strip.

Weekend passes to the NHRA Sonoma Nationals start at $135, with single-day tickets starting at $60. Children 12 and under can get in for the weekend for $75. For more information about tickets and events, visit sonomaraceway.com/events/nhra-sonoma-nationals/tickets/ or call 800-870-RACE (7223).