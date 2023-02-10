Nicaragua frees 222 opponents of Ortega, sends them to US

MEXICO CITY — In the middle of the night, political leaders, priests, students and activists languishing inside Nicaragua's most notorious prisons were awoken, given the clothes they had been arrested in and told to dress. Hours later, 222 of them, widely considered political prisoners, landed at a Washington-area airport, deported from their own country.

The United States government said the massive release was both a “unilateral decision” by the government of President Daniel Ortega and the result of concerted diplomatic efforts.

President Joe Biden said Thursday that the U.S. believes all political prisoners should be released.

“And whether this is a token of their demonstration that they’re ready to begin to change the human rights policies or not remains to be seen," Biden said in an interview with Telemundo Noticias. "But the fact that they were released, we’re happy to receive them and I’m glad they’re out.”

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it was a positive step.

“The release of these individuals, one of whom is a U.S. citizen, by the government of Nicaragua marks a constructive step towards addressing human rights abuses in the country and opens the door to further dialogue between the United States and Nicaragua regarding issues of concern,” he said.

It was a surprise move after months of intransigence by Ortega, including show trials and the sentencing of five Catholic priests earlier this week, all of whom were apparently on Thursday's flight. Ortega had not tempered his rhetoric about alleged “Yankee” interference in his country and at least publicly had not signaled that mounting U.S. sanctions against his family and inner circle were having the desired effect.

Ortega has maintained that his imprisoned opponents and others were behind 2018 street protests he claims were a plot to overthrow him. Tens of thousands have fled into exile since Nicaraguan security forces violently put down those antigovernment protests.

In a televised national address Thursday evening, Ortega denied there was any negotiation with the U.S.

He said Vice President and first lady Rosario Murillo said to him in recent days: “Why don’t we tell the ambassador to take all of these terrorists?”

“It wasn’t about negotiating anything. That has to be clear,” Ortega said. “We’re not asking that they lift the sanctions. We aren’t asking for anything in return.” Nicaragua's president said the U.S. should “take their mercenaries.”

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said Nicaragua had identified 224 prisoners to be sent on the plane, but two of them declined. They were not identified.

Roman Catholic Bishop Rolando Álvare z was on a list of 39 prisoners who were not on the plane compiled by the nongovernmental group Mechanism for Recognition of Political Prisoners.

Price said those who arrived in Washington came voluntarily and would receive humanitarian parole allowing them to stay in the country for two years. They were staying at hotels under responsibility of U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Department of Homeland Security and the government would work with nongovernmental organizations to help in their resettlement.

“It was the Nicaraguan government that decided to offer the opportunity to these individuals to travel the United States,” Price said. “When I say this is a product of American engagement, as you know, we have long called for the release of individuals imprisoned in Nicaragua for exercising their fundamental freedoms as a first step towards the restoration of democracy and an improved human rights climate in Nicaragua.”

Outside a hotel in Northern Virginia where the Nicaraguans were staying, Juan Sebastian Chamorro, an opposition and pre-candidate to challenge Ortega for the presidency in 2018, told reporters of the information vacuum in which the expulsions occurred.

“It was a complete surprise,” said Chamorro, a nephew of former President Violeta Chamorro. “Things were happening in the middle of the night that had never happened.” He said he was placed in a cell with some 25 other prisoners, which had never occurred before in the maximum security prison where he had virtually no contact with any other prisoners.

They were loaded onto buses and driven through the capital. They passed the court and for a moment they thought they were being taken there, but when the buses continued they saw only two options: the notorious Modelo prison near the airport or they would be put on a plane and expelled from Nicaragua.

“Personally, I thought we were going to Modelo,” he said. At the door to the plane they were asked to sign forms assuring they were going voluntarily. Chamorro, who had been arrested June 8, 2021, said that being reunited with his wife and daughter was like a dream.