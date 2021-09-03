‘Nice, calm fire’ in Sonoma quickly put out by many fire departments

Fire crews from across Sonoma County were called to the 300 block of London Way in Sonoma to put out a series of spot fires on Thursday afternoon.

Fire crews were dispatched at 2:39 p.m. and were able to contain the small 2-3 acre fire, said Cal Fire Battalion Chief Kirk Van Wormer.

“We got very lucky with the conditions today,” Van Wormer added.

A damp morning and temperatures that have been lower than usual recently hampered the fire from becoming more aggressive.

The absence of strong winds also contributed to fire behavior that was “benign” according to Van Wormer, adding that the terrain on the hill was rocky and hamstrung the fire from spreading faster.

A quick response from the fire departments of Sonoma, Kenwood, Eldridge, Schell Vista, Santa Rosa, Lakeville, WIlmar and Petaluma stopped the fire from damaging or destroying any homes or property, Sonoma Fire Chief Steve Akre said.

Van Wormer said that an aircraft was called to the scene and could be seen circling the area overhead, but retardant was not needed to control the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Van Wormer said.

“This was a nice, calm fire by our standards,” Van Wormer said. “Thankfully, there were not other fires going on, so crews could extinguish this together quickly.”

Contact Chase Hunter at chase.hunter@sonomanews.com and follow @Chase_HunterB on Twitter