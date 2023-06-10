Nine people injured in shooting in San Francisco's Mission District

Investigators said the shooting appears to have been a targeted and isolated incident.|
JEREMY CHILDS
LOS ANGELES TIMES
June 10, 2023, 8:01AM
Updated 12 minutes ago

Nine people were injured in a shooting in San Francisco's Mission District on Friday night, authorities said.

The shooting was reported in the area of 24th Street and Treat Avenue, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

Police said all nine victims were expected to survive. Investigators said the shooting appears to have been a targeted and isolated incident and "there is no known threat to the public at this time."

Authorities did not immediately respond to requests for further information.

Residents are advised to avoid the area as law enforcement continues to investigate.

The shooting occurred shortly after 9 p.m., according to ABC7.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.