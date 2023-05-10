The ninth Sonoma County Barrel Auction raised over $535,000 to support local wine marketing programs and initiatives.

More than 320 people from around the world, including from Norway and South Korea, attended the fundraiser May 5, hosted by the wine trade organization Sonoma County Vintners, which provides marketing and policy advocacy for the Sonoma County wine region, according to a news release from the organization.

Seventy-six vintners contributed 66 barrel lots ranging from five to 20 cases ― each with 12 bottles ― for the auction at MacMurray Estate Vineyards.

Some of the highest individual bids for the lots included $45,000, $22,000 and $51,000, which was for No. 56: : The Legend: Joe Rochioli, Jr., a 2022 Pinot Noir, Rochioli Riverblock, Russian River Valley from Williams Selyem, Rochioli and Gary Farrell wineries.

