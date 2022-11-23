After undergoing 10 days of treatment at the Oakland Zoo, an orphaned black bear cub that concerned residents after entering a South Lake Tahoe business earlier this month, has died, according to zoo officials.

Nixon, named after the store he sought warmth in, was unable to recover from his sicknesses and infection. Veterinarians at the zoo’s clinic made decision to euthanize the 8-month-old cub Nov. 21.

“He had multiple medical issues,” said Erin Dogan, vice president of marketing and communications at the Oakland Zoo. “Even treating them now, he would be suffering lifelong challenges.”

Nixon’s breathing, neurological health, fur growth and paw were all in poor condition due to an immune system disorder, according to a KCBS interview with zoo veterinarian Dr. Ryan Saddler, one of Nixon’s primary caretakers. Saddler said the bear may have been exposed to a virus at an earlier age.

“Our veterinarians were in tears,” Dogan said. “It was really heartbreaking to get this little guy and have such high hopes and then begin to realize that it just wasn't going to be possible.”

Dogan said Nixon made a lasting impression on the zoo’s staff. Everyone around Nixon “fell in love with him,” she said.

“We never want an animal’s last day to be their worst day,” Dogan said.

Euthanizing an animal is the “last resort” for veterinarians, she said, as the main focus of their care is being able to give the animals great quality of life.

Despite his death, Nixon’s time at the zoo has the possibility of fostering further research. Multiple black bear cubs from South Lake Tahoe have shown symptoms similar to those present with Nixon’s fungal infection, Saddler said. Using samples from the cub, doctors will be able to study the infection and hopefully discover its cause.

You can reach intern Lonnie Hayes at lonnie.hayes@pressdemocrat.com.