No arrests after police search for armed man in Petaluma movie theater

No arrests were made Saturday night after police shut down and then searched a Petaluma movie theater following a report of an armed man inside.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m., two people called 911 and said they saw a man place a handgun in his waistband and then enter the Boulevard 14 Cinema in downtown Petaluma, according to a news release.

The witnesses said they lost sight of the man, but they provided police with a description of him, officials added.

After Petaluma police arrived at the theater and initiated a lockdown, they worked with theater employees to locate anyone matching the description of the man, authorities said.

Police searched a few theater attendees who matched the witnesses’ descriptions, however, no weapon was found, officials said, adding that all of the people searched were released.

“At the conclusion of the incident, we found no evidence that anyone had entered the theater with a firearm,” a news release said.

Police are investigating the incident, following up with potential witnesses and seeking possible video surveillance.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact the Petaluma Police Department at 707-778-4372.

