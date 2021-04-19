No arrests yet in investigation of Santa Rosa vandalism tied to recent testimony in Derek Chauvin trial

Santa Rosa police have yet to identify suspects who splattered a local home and a public statue Saturday with animal blood — related acts of vandalism that authorities think were tied to recent testimony by an ex-Santa Rosa police officer in the trial of the former Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd.

The animal blood covered the front of a west Santa Rosa home, where vandals also left a pig’s head on the front porch, authorities said. A resident of the home called police at 3:07 a.m. to report the vandalism.

Police said the home is the former residence of Barry Brodd, an ex-Santa Rosa police officer and Santa Rosa Junior College police academy instructor. Brodd last week was a defense witness in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the ex-Minneapolis officer facing murder charges in Floyd’s death.

Police believe the house was targeted because of Brodd’s testimony defending Chauvin’s actions in the fatal arrest of Floyd last May. But police said Brodd has not lived in the home for a number of years and no longer lives in California. He left the Santa Rosa Police Department in 2004.

Lt. Jeneane Kucker said police have tested the red substance and confirmed it was animal blood, likely from same pig whose severed head was found at the home.

“It looked like a fresh kill of the animal,” Kucker said.

The hand sculpture at Santa Rosa Plaza also was vandalized with animal blood Saturday morning.

Police said the suspects left a sign in front of the statue with a picture of a pig and the words, “Oink Oink.” They added the suspects, who were seen fleeing the area, matched the descriptions of the suspects who vandalized the home.

Kucker said the department’s property crimes unit likely took up the investigation from patrol officers on Monday. They will check camera footage and contact with security officers at the mall, she said.

You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian