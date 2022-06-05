No buildings damaged in Napa County’s Old Fire as firefighters report full containment

The Old Fire in Napa County was entirely contained on Sunday, Cal Fire officials said.

No buildings were damaged by the wildfire, which burned across an estimated 570 acres of steep terrain on the eastern side of the Napa Valley, according to Cal Fire.

Firefighters stopped the blaze from spreading on Tuesday, the day it ignited.

It was named the Old Fire because it was reported on Old Soda Springs Road in the Soda Canyon area, about 7 miles northeast of downtown Napa.

The most recent wildfire in Soda Canyon was the Atlas Fire in October 2017, which burned on 51,624 acres of land, destroyed 120 structures and killed 6 people.

#OLDFIRE is 100% contained with a final acreage of 570. No structures damaged or destroyed and 1 injury reported. The cause remains under investigation. Crews will continue patrolling the area. Thank you to all cooperating agencies for the assistance. pic.twitter.com/hYWU8IcESV — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) June 5, 2022

A firefighter sustained a minor injury while working the Old Fire and was treated at a hospital, Cal Fire said. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was unclear on Sunday, Cal Fire officials said. The agency is investigating whether a faulty Pacific Gas and Electric Co. power line sparked the flames, according to a report filed with the California Public Utilities Commission.

PG&E identified an equipment problem that happened within minutes of the Old Fire’s start time at 3:35 p.m. Tuesday near Old Soda Springs Road, according to the report.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.