'No certainty anymore': Bay Area restaurants roiled by supply chain troubles

It took Janeen Mendoza Cruz a moment to process the words across the blue screen. "Due to problems with shipping, we won't receive the next production until early Feb2022." She thought it was a one-off, but when Cruz received a similar email from a second glass vendor, a real sense of panic began to creep in.

Cruz, who owns Oakland company Kuali Salsa alongside her husband Rodrigo Cruz Ayala, had counted on the holiday season to ramp up sales for their popular crunchy salsa macha. But after two glass suppliers told her that the paragon glass jars she needed were in low stock, Cruz became concerned that she wouldn't meet the holiday demand on time. Without a clear timeline, Cruz's vendors advised her to prepare to buy enough jars to last through March 2022.

"Having to buy five months' worth of stock is pretty significant," Cruz said. "We usually purchase [jars] every other month, but we just have to confront the reality of what's happening."

Cruz is already concerned about the ripple effects this will have on her business. After some back and forth, she was able to secure 2,500 glass jars collectively from her vendors, but now those boxes will need to be stored — at a price.

"We typically don't buy so many at a time because of the lack of storage. The other thing that is happening is that we will have to reprint our salsa labels, so we're talking about another couple thousand dollars to do that for the jars we were able to get."

The supply chain crisis has been an unremitting headache for Bay Area restaurants that have attempted to roll with the punches at every turn. Earlier this year, meat prices spiked and even prompted some local businesses to temporarily close as a result. The pandemic intensified issues with an already imperfect supply chain when coronavirus outbreaks shuttered warehouses and factories overseas. With a rise in online orders and labor shortages, a perfect storm was brewing.

The big issue now is clearing the backlog of vessels queued up outside Southern California ports. Normally, the Port of Oakland was an option, but due to staffing issues over the summer, many cargo ships rerouted to Southern California instead. The staffing issue has since been resolved, but KPIX reports that some international companies continue to have their cargo ships dock in LA so that they can return faster, rather than make the extra stop in Oakland. Mayor Libby Schaaf has also offered to help clear the long wait of cargo ships at sea, with little effect so far.

The backlog could take months to clear, and that's a huge problem for Bay Area businesses that have been left in the dark on when they'll receive their shipments. Daniel Stoller, co-owner of Square Pie Guys, says his restaurant had its fair share of problems with the supply chain crisis. Some of it has manifested in boxes of king oyster mushrooms stuck at the ports indefinitely or random 10 p.m. deliveries from their paper supplier. On several occasions, the Square Pie Guys crew in Oakland had to work longer hours to handle the late drop-offs.

Another concern has been getting paperboard to make pizza boxes. Stoller says that since Square Pie Guys opened in 2019, its original cardboard box producer fell out of stock a total of four times. Then in March 2020, takeout orders spiked and the supplier couldn't keep up with demand. Eventually, Stoller says they had to switch vendors altogether.

"It just got to the point where the 12-week lead time from ordering to receiving it was too long," Stoller said of the first paper vendor his pizzeria worked with. "The predictive demand metrics they were using were just wrong. What they thought we would use in a given month just went out of the water."

After the switch to a domestic paper vendor, Stoller said that he and co-owner Marc Schechter had to pay the new paper company for a custom blade that would be needed to punch out the precise measurements for their pizza boxes. Then came a shortage of paper bags for takeout, and just like that, it was back to square one.

"All of a sudden this perfect packaging strategy fell apart," Stoller said. "It's one of the things that I think a lot of folks don't think about."

Elliot Sharifi, owner of Obour Foods inside the Ferry Building, says he has likewise had to resolve issues by finding new vendors. He pivoted from working with two local suppliers to five or six throughout the country in order to get enough jars needed for the hummus at Obour Foods. It's been particularly challenging for Sharifi with increased prices coupled with the stress to find staff.

"I was paying 20 cents a jar pre-pandemic, now it's anywhere between 30 and 50 cents a jar," Sharifi said. "One of my main concerns is controlling my costs. Everything has just been turned upside down and there's no certainty anymore."