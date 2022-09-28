No charges filed in Santa Rosa man’s death after police struggle

Charges will not be filed in the death of a Santa Rosa man who died last year following a struggle with Santa Rosa police officers responding to gunfire in a residential area.

In an extensive report signed Aug. 19, Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch concluded “neither lethal force, nor unreasonable force” was applied when officers tried to subdue Jordon Bordoso Pas on Nov. 18, 2021.

Body cam footage from that morning was released in December but the August report indicates responding officers did not violate any laws.

“Lethal force is that which creates a substantial risk of death or great bodily injury. No conduct on the part of the officers created a substantial risk of death or great bodily injury,” according to the report. “Instead, the non-lethal uses of force in this case were reasonable.”

Pas was pronounced dead Nov. 18, 2021, at an area hospital shortly after losing consciousness during the struggle with Santa Rosa police officers who were trying to arrest him.

A Sonoma County coroner investigation in June ruled the 40-year-old died from “cardiac arrest in (a) setting of physical struggle with law enforcement, application of conducted electrical weapon, and acute cocaine intoxication.”

According to the report, family and friends told investigators Pas had been using drugs in the period leading up to his death.

They could not be immediately reached for comment this week.

Santa Rosa police Sgt. Chris Mahurin also declined to comment on the DA’s ruling since his office is still conducting an internal investigation.

“It’s part of that checks and balances to make sure everything is in policy and within law,” he said.

The investigation should be done in a few weeks, Mahurin said.

Footage from officers’ body cameras showed Paz falling to the ground and landing on the right side of his body and head after being hit with a Taser on Nov. 18. An autopsy showed he suffered an “acute traumatic brain injury” but it was not identified as one of the causes of death, according to the report.

The series of events began In the early hours of that day, multiple residents near Inglewood Drive reported gunshots and a man walking through their Roseland neighborhood with a gun. He later moved onto Peach Court, which is parallel to Inglewood.

A homeowner on Peach Court told investigators he heard five or six gunshots and, from his upstairs bedroom window, saw Pas jump on and slide across the hood of a Honda sedan before firing a gun in the air and running across the street, according to the report.

He saw Pas go down another driveway, fire another round and emerge while talking erratically. Pas then jumped over a white picket fence into some grass and came back over without a gun visible.

The homeowner was among nine residents interviewed by investigators following the gunfire.

A handful of officers confronted Paz on Peach Court,. He was not carrying a gun but he had a large rock later described as a landscape paver.

Officers engaged him in conversation and urged him to surrender, but he swore and made incoherent comments.

An officer deployed a Taser but its effectiveness was unclear because Pas “only stuttered slightly and fell to one knee,” and it was deployed a second time, according to the report.

No other officer deployed a Taser before officials converged on Pas.

“Mr. Pas, whom the officers noted was a large, strong man, tucked his arms underneath his body and actively resisted being handcuffed,” according to the DA report. “The officers tried to pull his arms out from under him, but his seemingly enhanced strength prevented them from doing so.”

During the struggle, the officer used the Taser to dry-stun Paz twice while another officer struck Pas’ right-upper back with his fist.

It took three officers to pull out Pas’ right arm and put him in handcuffs, according to the report.

This is when he began losing consciousness and paramedics were alerted. A bag of cocaine was discovered nearby and investigators later found an assault rifle near the white picket fence.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident and forwarded findings to the District Attorney’s Office.

The in-custody death prompted Santa Rosa police officials to place the eight officers and a sergeant on paid leave.

They returned to work several months ago.

