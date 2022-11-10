Santa Rosa City Council member Victoria Fleming and challenger Terry Sanders are locked in a tight race for the council’s District 4 seat, and it could be days, if not longer, before there’s a clear winner.

Less than 125 votes separated the two leading rivals in the four-way race, with Sanders holding a slim margin of 40.2% to 38.1% for Fleming, according to the latest preliminary results released at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Just 6,069 ballots had been counted in the race, but with countywide turnout projected to reach up to 70%, up to 6,460 ballots or more could still be outstanding in the contest. There are 17,896 registered voters in the district, according to the county elections office.

Updated vote counts aren’t expected until Friday as election officials work to count mail ballots dropped off on Election Day or those postmarked by Tuesday that have yet to arrive.

After months of campaigning, candidates said there was nothing left to do but wait.

“This process just takes the time that it takes,” Sanders said on Wednesday. “I am at this point of relief that we’re done with the campaigning part. It has been fun, I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it, thoroughly enjoyed the process, and when the results come, they come.”

Fleming said she faced a similar wait when she first ran for office in 2018.

“It would be ideal to have it settled already because you can’t really rest until it’s done, but this is not my first go around,” she said. “I know these things take time.”

The two other contenders, businessman Henry Huang, had 19.7% of the vote and Scheherazade “Shari” Shamsavari, a retired health and education professional, had 2%.

Meanwhile, political newcomers Mark Stapp in southeast District 2 and Jeff Okrepkie in District 6 in the city’s northwest won their races, staking out dominant leads over their opponents. Stapp will succeed longtime Council member John Sawyer and Okrepkie will take the seat held by Tom Schwedhelm, who like Sawyer is retiring.

Dianna MacDonald, who was appointed in February to fill the seat vacated by Jack Tibbetts in District 3, ran unopposed to fill the remaining two years of his term in the eastern district home to about 25,700 residents in Rincon Valley, the Skyhawk neighborhood and Oakmont.

Altogether, nine candidates, the majority political newcomers who had never served in an elected position, ran for the four seats. Most of the candidates pointed to housing and homelessness as the top issues facing the city.

District 4

The close District 4 race has long been viewed as the most consequential on the Santa Rosa ballot, with the potential to shift the balance of power on the seven-member City Council.

Fleming has received the backing of labor and environmental groups and is part of a more progressive majority that has held power in recent years and Sanders has aligned with more moderate-to-conservative interests.

The two have struck differing views on how to address homelessness, which has been top of mind for many voters.

Fleming has acknowledged people are frustrated with the deepening crisis, and its fallout on residents and businesses, even amid a historic surge of public spending to combat homelessness. The city must be firm but empathetic to get results, she said, and she has pointed to the city’s creation of the inRESPONSE mental health team and affordable housing as two ways to combat the issue.

Sanders has called for a more hard-line approach to getting people connected with mental health and substance use services and enforcing laws that prohibit camping in certain areas — a turnabout from what he described as the city’s hands-off approach.

As the race entered the final weeks, outside spending by interest groups and campaign contributions fueled a last effort to target undecided voters with the two headliners knocking on doors, sending mailers and reaching out to voters online.

Sanders, a retired Oakland firefighter, said Wednesday he was thanking supporters and spending time with his family.

His message to supporters: Be patient, adding that the outcome would be decided in due course by the ballots now being counted.

“I don’t know what my chances are but I feel great with the campaign that we ran,” he said. “I think I’d be a little bit more anxious if I felt I didn’t do everything that I could to get our message across.”

“We left it all out there on the court,” he said.

Fleming said though she was down in the vote count, the race was within reach. She was trailing by at least twice as much following early returns four years ago and came back to win, she said.

She said voter analysis from her camp showed more progressive voters in the district tend to vote later, so she expected a boost from late returns.