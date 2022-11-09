Little drama reported at Sonoma County voting centers, but suspicion creeps in

It was about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday when the U.S. Department of Justice arrived at the Rancho Adobe Fire Station in Penngrove.

It did not look like a scene from Men in Black. The three DOJ monitors, two men and a woman, wore low-key black windbreakers labeled “OBSERVER” as they huddled with poll workers in a chilly firehouse.

The inspectors were in Sonoma County primarily to observe the county’s application of bilingual election services .

But the Justice Department also monitors voter intimidation and suppression, a subject of increasing tension as America continues to wage a vehement, and sometimes hysterical, internal battle over how its votes are collected and counted.

But on Tuesday, volunteers manning about a dozen of Sonoma County’s 31 vote centers reported very little drama.

“Absolutely not,” said J.J. Jay, who was helping to collect and tally votes at the Petaluma Community Center, which he described as traditionally the busiest vote center in the county. “All those fears in Sonoma County are unwarranted. There’s been no nefarious activity.”

But there were a few cracks in the veneer of the communal effort to govern. Such as at the Finley Center in northwest Santa Rosa, where, according to poll worker Elsa Frick, one man began shouting about how “We have to get rid of the Dems!” on Tuesday.

“I told him ‘not here.’ I got him out of there,” Frick said.

The volunteer said that sort of scene was practically unheard-of when Sonoma County residents voted in a precinct model, with each person assigned to one vote center near their home.

“It was neighborly,” Frick said. “There was a lot of chitchat.”

The system changed this year under the California Voter’s Choice Act. Now any citizen can vote where they choose, within their county. “Unfortunately, we moved to this model at the same time other bad things were happening,” Frick said.

Those bad things have included deep tension over the state of democracy in America, and over who is at fault for its sudden instability. In the two years since the 2020 general election, people on both sides of the political alignment have plunged into a constant state of alarm.

The left looks at state-level gerrymandering and attempts to limit mail-in ballots, and sees vote suppression. Many on the right, despite a lack of hard evidence, remain convinced of widespread voter fraud that has tilted elections toward the Democrats. Mistrust has sometimes been translated into aggressive behavior at county election offices and ballot drop boxes.

Mali Kigasari has seen it firsthand. A former investigator for the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission who now lives in Sonoma, she has worked as an election monitor in contested states. In Nevada during the 2016 election, she was approached by a man — “a big guy, 6-foot-something, almost 300 pounds,” Kigasari said.

She stands 5-2.

“He walks up in tactical gear. I asked him to observe the 100-foot boundary (limiting political discourse at polling stations),” said Kigasari, who was helping translate Spanish at the Penngrove station. “He came up to me and said, ‘How would you like me to run you over with my truck?’ I said, ‘Try it.’”

The man gave her the once-over and retreated.

Nothing of that magnitude was reported here Tuesday. The Sonoma County Registrar’s Office received no reports of incidents, according to county registrar Deva Marie Proto. A Department of Justice representative said late Tuesday afternoon the federal office had nothing to share regarding its Sonoma County monitoring.

“The only person who got upset, it was because he drove by us and wound up in the wrong parking lot,” observed Katha Snow, a poll worker at the Petaluma campus of Santa Rosa Junior College.

But the Finley Center wasn’t the only location where volunteers were noting a change in tone in 2022.

“We’re still hearing about votes getting tossed,” said Miranda London, who was standing beside a folding desk at the Cotati Veterans Memorial Building on Tuesday morning. “You know. Like, ‘How do I know this will be counted? What’s going to happen to my ballot?’ You can probably guess which party that’s mostly coming from.”

One voter came in over the weekend and told London, “I heard ballots were getting thrown in a ditch,” she said.

They were not.

London emphasized that over the four days the building was open to voters, no one had been violent or overtly intimidating. The predominate sentiment was gratitude and kindness, and even the suspicious sometimes made it clear they were talking about problems elsewhere, not in Sonoma County. All in all, she remained undaunted.

“If anything, it makes me more inspired to work elections,” London said. “They might come in with concerns and leave with a different perception.”

Generally, election observers and law enforcement agencies around the country reported few acts of chaos or violence Tuesday — perhaps fewer than they expected.

Arizona’s largest county had voting machine snafus, Florida and Missouri refused to allow DOJ monitors inside the polls, and Philadelphia anticipated a delayed election turnout.

Those problems paled in comparison to what had been feared.

But, as London noted, this was a midterm election. Things could get dicey again in 2024, when the U.S. selects a president.

Greg Skopp shared that ambivalence. A 34-year-old Santa Rosa resident, Skopp dropped off his ballot at the registrar’s office, then spoke to a reporter on the sidewalk outside.

“Democracy is fragile right now,” Skopp said. “The fact that we don’t have to fear coming to the polls here is a relief. But it’s very distressing to me that it even has to be a question.”

Voting remains a happy moment, Skopp said. But because the country is so divided, and some Americans are so resistant to accepting election counts, he felt a weight when casting this year’s ballot that he hadn’t experienced in his lifetime.

“I worry that in two years, it won’t be better,” Skopp said. “It doesn’t seem to be trending in that direction. I have hope things will change, but I’m afraid it’s going to get worse before it gets better.”

