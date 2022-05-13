No end in sight: North Bay gas prices going back up after brief decline

As expected, April’s reprieve from rising gas prices has ended and North Bay motorists are once again contending with skyrocketing fuel costs.

Sonoma County travelers paid an average of $6.04 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel as of Friday, according to AAA.

That amount translates to an increase of approximately 20 cents compared to what they were paying 30 days ago. Meanwhile, Santa Rosa drivers are paying upwards of $5.55 per gallon this week.

Local travelers have apparently resigned themselves to paying the high cost of driving.

“I try to be apathetic about it. It causes less stress,” Santa Rosa resident Scott Wayne, 42, said as he filled his Honda Civic at the Safeway station on Mendocino Avenue Wednesday. “I don’t think prices will go down again, so I’m reluctantly accepting things.”

Gas prices began to rise again in early March, shortly after Russian invaded Ukraine, which experts maintain has significantly impacted the world oil supply.

The cost of oil, experts stress, is the bottom-line factor of fuel prices.

Russia is a top oil provider and the European Union is discussing sanctions that may push crude oil prices up further. As of Thursday, domestic oil sold for around $107 per barrel after weeks of fluctuating.

A downward trend in gas prices toward the end of April was attributed to several Southern California refineries being back online after shutting down in March and experts said a rebound was inevitable.

Prices are expected to continue rising through Memorial Day as the summer travel season begins.

“There’s little, if any, good news about fuel prices heading into summer,” said Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy.com’s head of petroleum analysis. “The problem could become worse should we see an above average hurricane season, which could knock out refinery capacity at a time we badly need it as refined product inventories continue to plummet.”

Statewide, as of Friday, Californians paid an average of $5.87 per gallon — an increase of $1.75 from one year ago, according to AAA.

Santa Rosa is among the Bay Area metropolitan cities with the highest averages along with San Francisco.

A Santa Rosa Chevron on Mendocino Avenue is often identified as one of the city’s most expensive gas station, according to data from Gas Buddy, which tracks fuel prices.

A gallon sold for $6.29 Wednesday but the Chevron still attracted customers.

“Only because it’s convenient,” Santa Rosa resident Victor Stewart, 21, said while filling a Buick sedan. “I’m ignoring prices now and just go wherever I can be in and out. It’s not worth waiting long for cheaper (gas).”

In Southern California, drivers in Los Angeles paid an average of $5.92 per gallon on Friday, while San Diego drivers were charged an average of $5.87 per gallon.

Rising fuel and oil prices add to the pressure residents are feeling from inflation, which forced consumer prices to rise 0.3% from March to April, according to a U.S. Department of Labor report released Wednesday.

Inflation will likely remain high well into 2023, economists say, leaving Americans burdened by price increases that have outpaced pay raises.

The Associated Press contributed to this story

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi