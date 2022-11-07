No injuries in Petaluma house fire that damages attic

A house in west Petaluma caught fire early Sunday, causing damage to the building’s wiring, attic and one other room, according to the Rancho Adobe Fire Protection District.

No one was injured in the blaze, Adobe Fire Battalion Chief Mike Weihman said.

The cause of the fire, which took place in Chrisdumar Lane off of Marshall Avenue, had not been determined, he added.

The blaze started in a pile of wood near an area where a barbecue grill was kept, Weihman said, adding that the grill was used Saturday night.

The wood pile fire, he added, spread to a nearby gazebo, then advanced from the gazebo up to the eaves of the house, ultimately causing damaged to a room and the attic.

The residents of the house called the Rancho Adobe station at about 1:42 a.m., Wiehman said.

Firefighters from multiple stations arrived a short time later and contained the flames 20 minutes later. They stayed at the scene for about an hour, Wiehman said, adding that the house is in the process of being repaired.

