No mask shaming by officer, Santa Rosa police investigation finds

The Santa Rosa Police Department announced late Thursday that its investigation into an allegation that one of its officers used the loudspeaker of his squad car to shame Santa Rosa shoppers on Monday was unfounded.

The young woman who made the complaint after voicing her displeasure on the video-sharing app TikTok had misidentified the source of the amplified message, which came from another vehicle in the area at the Santa Rosa Marketplace, police investigators determined.

It was not a police officer who told passersby to “Take off your masks, don’t be slaves,” the department said in a written statement, but rather an unidentified motorist speaking from his own vehicle.

“Based on the investigation, we are certain no SRPD officer made the alleged comments in the Tik Tok video,” the statement read.

“SRPD did receive two phone calls from people who were not at the Marketplace on Monday, but reported they had previously heard similar comments coming from a white vehicle. The person in the vehicle was using an amplified device to shout messages. This vehicle had been previously seen in various parts of Santa Rosa.”

The agency in its statement noted The Press Democrat had published a story on the public allegation before Sgt. Dan Hackett, who oversees professional standards, had completed his investigation.

The TikTok video posted Monday had been viewed about 60,000 times before it was taken down amid what the young woman said was a raft of death threats. The account owner, Shan, 21, spoke to The Press Democrat on Tuesday but asked that only her first name be used. She said she fears retaliation.

She said she immediately called Santa Rosa police after the incident and left her name. On Tuesday, she spoke with Hackett, who took her statement over the phone.

His investigation included viewing surveillance footage, interviewing business owners and employees, and speaking to citizens who had called in with new information, made it clear that no officer was guilty of any wrongdoing, Santa Rosa police said in the statement.

The department provided a detailed timeline of the officer’s movements that would seem to remove him from site by the incident occurred.

At 1:21 p.m. Monday, according to the timeline, the officer drove his patrol car westbound through the Marketplace parking lot, exiting onto Santa Rosa Avenue.

At 1:24 p.m. the young woman entered a local business, presumably Sonoma Valley Bagel.

“The female reported she was in line when she heard the alleged comments over a PA system,” the department said in its Thursday statement. “At this time, the officer had already left the area.”

Investigators do not suspect the woman lied in making her report to Hackett, the department said in the statement.

Shan, reached Thursday night, said she is satisfied with their investigation and with their communication to her.

“Sergeant Hackett did a thorough investigation into my claims, and provided an explanation as to why I had mistaken the P.A. from the police car to be the source of the sound,” she wrote in a text. “He made sure I felt he had done a good job of investigating the issue, and will continue to follow up on the car suspected to be at fault. I appreciate the work he put into the claim I made, and apologize for any trouble I may have caused.”

Police Chief Rey Navarro has reviewed the investigation and, according to the department’s written statement, is “confident that the Santa Rosa police officer accused of the unprofessional comments is cleared of any alleged or perceived wrongdoing.”

