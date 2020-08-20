Subscribe

No rolling blackouts planned for Wednesday night

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
August 19, 2020, 6:23PM
The California Independent System Operator announced that it does not expect to trigger any rolling blackouts on Wednesday night to protect the state’s electrical power grid.

Conservation, imported energy and wind production were key factors in averting the blackouts. A Flex Alert remained in place until 9 p.m. Wednesday.

“Thanks to everyone for conserving power and & avoiding power outages. We don’t need outages on top of wildfires,” state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, tweeted Wednesday.

