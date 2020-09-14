NOAA taps David Legates, professor who questions the seriousness and severity of global warming, for top role

The Trump administration has tapped David Legates, an academic who has long questioned the scientific consensus that human activity is causing global warming, to help run the agency that produces much of the climate research funded by the U.S. government.

Legates, a University of Delaware professor who was forced out of his role as that state's climatologist because of his controversial views, has taken a senior leadership role at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The agency, which oversees weather forecasting, climate research and fisheries, has until now continued its climate research and communications activities unfettered by political influence. For that, NOAA stands in stark contrast to the Environmental Protection Agency and science agencies at the Interior Department, where the Trump administration has dismissed and sidelined climate scientists or altered their work before publication.

The move to install Legates as the new deputy assistant secretary of Commerce for environmental observation and prediction, a position that would report directly to acting NOAA Administrator Neil Jacobs, is raising concerns in the science community that this could be a White House-orchestrated move to influence the agency's scientific reports.

The appointment, first reported by NPR, was confirmed in an email obtained by The Washington Post from his academic department at the University of Delaware, where he teaches in the Department of Geography and Spatial Sciences. An email from the director of the department was sent to the department Friday, letting students know he won't be teaching for the rest of the fall semester.

"Congratulat[e] him on this appt if you talk with him," wrote associate professor and interim department chair Tracy DeLiberty. "David hopes to be back at UD in the spring."

Neither NOAA nor the Commerce Department, which oversees the agency, would confirm Legates's appointment to a position that does not require Senate confirmation.

However, Legates now has a NOAA email address and appears in the agency's personnel directory.

The new hire came as a surprise to a NOAA official, who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak about the appointment.

"I knew nothing about this and here it comes as a midnight hire over the weekend," the official said. "NOAA was being run reasonably well and the need for any new talent coming into this organization at this point is really not needed."

Legates has long criticized mainstream climate scientists

Legates was formerly Delaware's state climatologist, a position from which he he stepped down in 2011. He had come under pressure from then-Gov. Ruth Ann Minner (D), because of his fossil fuel industry-funded research casting doubt on the science showing that burning coal, oil and other fossil fuels is the main factor behind heating the planet and would lead to dangerous effects such as sea level rise and extreme weather events.

Legates is affiliated with the Heartland Institute, a free-market think tank funded in part by the fossil fuel industry that supports research arguing that human-caused climate change is not a serious threat.

At the organization's 10th International Conference on Climate Change in 2015, he was presented with the Courage in Defense of Science Award. In his acceptance speech, he said he saw it as recognizing him for surviving having been "beaten over the head by a bunch of thugs," referring to mainstream climate scientists and politicians who have criticized his work.

Legates's views on climate change line up squarely with those of President Trump, who has denied the existence of human-caused global warming, and blamed the ongoing climate change-fueled wildfire disaster in the West on forest mismanagement.

Legates also has questioned scientists' approach to the coronavirus pandemic, having co-written a commentary published on Heartland's website on April 13 that compared the modeling of the virus's spread to climate modeling, blasting both as inaccurate because of the assumptions the modelers made.

"We can't afford a cure that's worse than the disease — or a prolonged and deadly national economic shutdown that could have been shortened by updated and corrected models," Legates wrote, along with Paul Driessen, another Heartland-affiliated scholar.

"Now just imagine: What if we could have that same honest, science-based approach to climate models?" they wrote.

"Shouldn't we demand that these models be verified against real-world evidence? Natural forces have caused climate changes and extreme weather events throughout history. What proof is there that what we see today is due to fossil fuel emissions, and not to those same natural forces? We certainly don't want energy 'solutions' that don't work and are far worse than the supposed manmade climate and weather 'virus.' "