Nobel laureate Mario Molina, who helped save the ozone layer, dies at 77

UC San Diego chemist Mario Molina, who shared the 1995 Nobel Prize in chemistry for helping discover that a class of household chemicals known as CFCs was destroying Earth's protective ozone layer, died on Wednesday, Oct. 7. He was 77.

Molina, whose work helped lead to the Montreal Protocol, a landmark treaty aimed at repairing damage to the atmosphere, died in Mexico City, according to the Mario Molina Center, an institute that he operated there. The cause of death was not disclosed.

The news came hours after two of his fellow chemists, UC Berkeley's Jennifer Doudna and German researcher Emmanuelle Charpentier, were awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize in chemistry.

Molina split his time between Mexico City and UCSD, where he joined the faculty in 2004 and often dropped in to catch up with scientists on the latest research news and to shoot the breeze with students.

"I have lost my hero. Mother Earth has lost one of her biggest champions," said UCSD chemist Kim Prather, who was praised by Molina on a recent Zoom call, after she was elected to the National Academy of Sciences.

"He was here just a few weeks ago. He always came back here."