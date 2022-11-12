Noel Schmidt practiced what he preached.

He was a teacher who believed in getting out of the classroom and giving kids the experience of hands-on learning. He was an environmental activist who believed in being the change he wanted to see in the world.

And he did it with a grin and a sense of humor, friends and family said.

“The man was dedicated to riding his bike everywhere so he would leave less of a carbon footprint,” said John Contreras, Schmidt’s longtime teaching colleague.

“No matter if it was rain or shine, whatever, he’d throw a garbage bag on and ride home. I’d see him riding on Old Redwood Highway. I’d honk the horn and he’d laugh like ‘Yep it’s me, and I don’t care what anybody else says because this is my way,’” he said. “When I think of him, I see that big smile.”

Schmidt died Oct. 7 at his Santa Rosa home. He was 75.

Schmidt, who taught religion and social justice at Ursuline High School in the 1990s, was a key figure in the establishment of the Community Based Service Learning program at both Ursuline and Cardinal Newman high schools.

“Noel was the dreamer,” Contreras said. “He was the guy on the committee who just went for it with all of his ideas and dreams.”

Schmidt was the teacher on the committee that pushed for kids to find a passion to sustain their projects. He wanted students to believe in what they were doing, colleagues said.

One of those dreams became Patchworks Farm on Angela Drive behind the two campuses.

A student had proposed doing horse rescue for her service learning project, so, according to school legend, Schmidt spotted nearby a barn and some property and told the student to go to the landowner with a proposal.

A deal was struck.

“This was so Noel,” said Judy Greaney, a teaching colleague. “The guy that owned the property said, ‘You can do it.’”

Patchworks Farm was born.

That horse rescue effort grew into a fully functioning, student-led organic farm that over time included bee keeping, bio diesel projects, solar power and other sustainable practices.

“He wasn’t by the books, but what he stood for was more real life learning and that’s exactly what Patchworks was. It wasn’t just theoretical; they weren’t writing it on a piece of paper,” Greaney said. “They did the work. It was hands on.”

“Noel’s vision just grew and grew,” she said.

Schmidt eventually left teaching to focus on Patchworks Farm full time.

The farm became a living teaching laboratory not only for Ursuline and Cardinal Newman students but for kids from all over Sonoma County, according to Schmidt’s daughter, Anna Schmidt, of Santa Rosa.

“They had students of all ages all socioeconomic backgrounds up there to connect with the land, learning to be environmental stewards,” she said. “He had a summer camp for unhoused teens, after school programs for elementary students, service learning for high school kids, bee keeping, they’d sell produce.”

Schmidt was also a leader in an annual program that brought high school students to Mexico to construct homes in a rural town.

Schmidt — who met his wife of 52 years, Maureen, when both were Peace Corps volunteers in Sierre Leone — was largely self taught.

From playing guitar to learning to farm, Schmidt learned by doing.

Curious, enthusiastic, thoughtful, he was rarely deterred, Maureen said.

“He never let it stop him if he didn’t know how to do something. He never let fear stop him,” she said. “He was never afraid to try something.”

And he tried to pass that on to his students.

“He was self taught. He did a lot of reading. He felt things instinctively or maybe it was the way he was teaching in Sierre Leone,” she said. “He felt kids learned best by doing and wanted them to have that experience.”

But his generosity and good humor is what Anna Schmidt recalled.

As a kid, she remembered her dad making peanut butter sandwiches and burritos in their Santa Rosa kitchen so he could drive around town and feed people.

“He loved his family more than anything, but he really just genuinely loved people,” she said. “He was deeply caring and wanted to help people, wanted to make sure people were OK.”

But he loved to have fun, she said.

“He was hilarious. He had a huge heart,” she said. “He was very welcoming to everybody and anybody.”

Schmidt suffered a stroke in 2010 that forced him to dial back his involvement in Patchworks Farm significantly.

The farm was destroyed in the 2017 Tubbs fire.

Schmidt and his wife suffered a different kind of loss in 2012, when their Santa Rosa home was foreclosed upon in the wake of Noel’s stroke and a job cut that slashed Maureen’s hours as a preschool director.

Their plight was documented by their daughter Mary Schmidt, who was credited with putting a face and a story to an widespread economic problem.

The story, and Mary Schmidt’s open letter to Bank of America, got picked up by national media.

But, in the end, the Schmidts were forced from their home.

Despite that loss, they landed on their feet and were able to move to another house in Santa Rosa, Maureen Schmidt said.

Long after his retirement from teaching, Noel Schmidt’s contribution to service learning and lifelong education continued.

The Community Based Service Learning program he helped create continues to include scores of students and the communities they serve each year.

“Just a genuine person,” Contreras said. “Wow. We have lost a great light in our world, (someone) that had a passion to serve others and make others better.”

In addition to wife Maureen and daughter Anna, Noel Schmidt is survived by daughters Emily Schmidt, of San Francisco, and Mary Schmidt, of Santa Rosa; sons Joe Schmidt, of San Luis Obispo; and Daniel Schmidt, of Petaluma; as well as 10 grandchildren.

A celebration of Schmidt’s life will be from 1-4 p.m. Dec. 11 at The Saturday Afternoon Club, 430 10th St. in Santa Rosa.

Donations may be made in Schmidt’s name to Social Advocates for Youth, Attn. Dennis Agnos, 2447 Summerfield Road, Santa Rosa, CA, 95405

You can reach Staff Columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.