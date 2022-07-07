Noisy public safety training set for Thursday in Rohnert Park
Rohnert Park residents may hear loud noises Thursday from a training exercise for police and firefighters, city officials said.
The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety training is scheduled for 1 to 11 p.m. at Rancho Cotate High School on Snyder Lane.
In an announcement, city officials said the exercise might result in “loud banging sounds heard in the area.”
You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.
