Noisy public safety training set for Thursday in Rohnert Park

Rohnert Park residents may hear loud noises Thursday from a training exercise for police and firefighters, city officials said.

The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety training is scheduled for 1 to 11 p.m. at Rancho Cotate High School on Snyder Lane.

In an announcement, city officials said the exercise might result in “loud banging sounds heard in the area.”

