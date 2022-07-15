Nominate your local hero for a North Bay Spirit Award

Do you know someone — a neighbor, a friend or just a local person you’ve heard about — who goes above and beyond to help others and make a difference through volunteering? We want to hear about them for our monthly North Bay Spirit Award.

The North Bay Spirit Award recognizes people in Sonoma County who exemplify a passion for improving the lives of others. We’ve highlighted volunteers at food banks, leaders in environmental cleanup, community organizers focused on cultural heritage, people who have started efforts to collect bikes and clothing for those in need and many more. Who do you know who deserves recognition for their volunteering in the community?

In partnership with Comcast NBCU, The Press Democrat highlights North Bay Spirit Award winners with a profile story in the newspaper and a video telling their story. We also will donate $500 to a charity of the winner’s choice.

In addition to celebrating the remarkable individuals in Sonoma County, the North Bay Spirit program aims to encourage volunteerism, raise visibility of nonprofits and create a spirit of giving. You can read about a new North Bay Spirit recipient every month in the Sonoma Life section of The Press Democrat and watch each of their stories on pressdemocrat.com/northbayspiritawards.

If you know someone who deserves recognition for their efforts helping others, tell us about them by going to bit.ly/3z2QfJ9 to make your nomination.