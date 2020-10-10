Subscribe

Noose found in Berkeley park leads to hate crime charge

ASSOCIATED PRESS
October 10, 2020, 4:35PM
BERKELEY — A man suspected of tying a noose to a tree branch in Berkeley's marina has been arrested and charged with a misdemeanor hate crime, police said.

A person who works at the marina saw the man, later identified as Jaime Robledo-Espino, 32, tying a noose with some rope Thursday morning, the East Bay Times reported Saturday.

When the employee confronted Robledo-Espino about the noose, he fastened it to a tree branch and fled the area, police said.

The employee took a picture of the suspect and provided to officers. He was arrested a short time later and booked for a misdemeanor terrorizing charge, which is considered a hate crime.

According to state law, anyone who hangs a noose, knowing it to be a symbol representing a threat to life, on a public park, among other locations, can face this charge.

Robledo-Espino was being held at Santa Rita Jail while awaiting his court arraignment on Monday.

