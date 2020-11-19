NorCal Rapist Roy Waller found guilty

Nearly 30 years after a 21-year-old Rohnert Park woman was bound and raped in her apartment, a Sacramento jury Wednesday found NorCal Rapist Roy Waller guilty of 46 counts in a 15-year string of sexual assaults.

The jury’s decision came following a nearly monthlong trial for the 60-year-old Benicia man, who was identified by authorities as the NorCal Rapist using genetic genealogy tracing and DNA evidence found at crime scenes.

Waller, a UC Berkeley safety specialist at the time of his September 2018 arrest, was charged with the rape of nine women between 1991 and 2006. Two of those attacks happened in Sonoma County in 1991.

As the convictions were read out loud Wednesday morning, Waller showed no emotion and kept his gaze fixed on the defendant's table.

In the same room, Nicole Earnest-Payte, the woman prosecutors said Waller repeatedly sexually assaulted after slipping into her Rohnert Park home the night of June 22, 1991, armed with a handgun and disguised by a ski mask, broke into quiet tears.

Earnest-Payte, now 50 and living in Petaluma, was accompanied by her best friend, her father and her 16-year-old son. Her husband was not able to attend the verdict reading in person, though he attended the hearing virtually, she said.

“This has been almost 30 years of waiting and sort of envisioning every day of my life what this day would be like, hoping it would happen, but I never thought it would,” Earnest-Payte said Wednesday afternoon. “I just felt like finally he’s been found responsible for what he did to me and the other women in the case.”

The jury’s decision came after a day of deliberations on Tuesday. Sentencing for Waller, who faces life in prison, will occur Dec. 18.

Waller had argued that he is innocent since his arrest, despite what prosecutors Chris Ore and Keith Hill described as conclusive proof of his guilt from DNA evidence found at all but one of the crime scenes.

That includes semen left on Earnest-Payte’s bed sheets the night she was attacked, which authorities said matched DNA samples taken from Waller’s garbage by investigators who had him under surveillance before his arrest, the Sacramento Bee reported during Waller’s preliminary hearing.

Retired Rohnert Park Police Officer Marshall Goldy, the officer who documented Earnest-Payte’s attack in a police report, testified during the preliminary hearing and later at Waller’s trail before the jury, he said.

The detective who took over Earnest-Payte’s case was no longer alive to serve as a witness, Goldy added.

“I couldn’t be more happy,” Goldy said after hearing about the jury’s verdict Wednesday afternoon. “(Waller) deserves exactly what he got and it was far too long in finding him.”

Prosecutors portrayed Waller as an organized and cunning criminal who stalked potential victims and collected information about their appearance, movements and vehicles and kept it in computer databases that he still had when he was arrested.

Prosecutors said he sought out Asian women, grading them on their appearance and build and studying their daily routines until he could slip into their homes and attack them in cities from Rohnert Park to Chico and Sacramento.

They described Waller as someone who maintained “rape kits,” zippered bags filled with duct tape, zip ties, handcuffs and other items used in the attacks that were found in Waller's two storage lockers.

They described tawdry aspects of his personal life, including an appetite for pornography depicting bound, nude Asian women, as well as a sex life that included serial online dating, bondage and threesomes.

They played a video of Waller the day of his arrest, when he was inside a police interview room alone and tried to hang himself three times with the drawstring from his hoodie, an act prosecutors described as an admission of guilt.

Defense attorney Joseph Farina countered that his client was simply an “oddball,” and said there is nothing illegal about pornography or Waller’s sex life.

He let Waller take the stand in his own defense and testify over the course of two days, where Waller at times became agitated as Ore bore in on him and demanded to know how his sperm and blood could have been left behind at crime scenes if he was not the rapist.

Waller insisted he was not responsible, but only snapped at Ore about how his DNA had gotten there, saying he would have to ask a DNA expert to explain that.

Farina accused the police of overreach by taking a soda straw and half-eaten pear from Waller's garbage outside his home to obtain his DNA, and questioned whether the DNA had been preserved properly from years-old crime scenes.

He noted that only one of the rape victims who testified identified Waller as her assailant, a Chico woman who was 21 when she was attacked.

Under questioning from Farina, she said she could see from under the duct tape that her attacker had placed over her eyes, and identified Waller in court as the man who did it, a statement that prompted Farina to accuse her of lying.

And he questioned whether police really had the right man.

“What if Mr. Waller is completely innocent of these unsolved rapes from 1991 to 2006?” Farina argued Monday as some of the victims sat in court listening. “You know, it's no stretch of the imagination to say Mr. Waller took a big risk (testifying).

"Mr. Waller went up there and did the best he could."

Press Democrat Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez contributed to this report.