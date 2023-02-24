North Bay authorities advise against ‘unnecessary travel’ as snow, rain close roads, down trees

The Santa Rosa Fire Department late Thursday was advising local residents to avoid unnecessary travel as heavy rains drenched North Bay roadways causing unsafe road conditions across the region.

The rain — in and around Cloverdale — along with some surprising snow marked a night of unsettled weather that was expected to last into late Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Made it to Ukiah and back to Cloverdale. White knuckle over the grade in Cloverdale. Trees down everywhere in same city, about 1.5 in. of snow. @NorthBayNews @NWSBayArea pic.twitter.com/2D1vEgrB5g — Kent Porter (@kentphotos) February 24, 2023

“We are expecting rain showers and snow showers to continue on and off through the night,” Roger Gass, a weather service meteorologist, said shortly before 11 p.m.

He said Cloverdale was an exception and that snow was otherwise being seen and is expected at elevations above 1,500 feet.

Motorists traveling south along Highway 101 late Thursday said heavy rain was falling near Windsor and that while traffic was light on the highway, there was still concern about hydroplaning as the roads were very wet.

Water could be seen pooling under some overpasses and motorists were traveling at or below the 65 mph speed limit along that stretch of Highway 101.

Toward the north, snow that began falling earlier in the day Thursday continued through the night, particularly in the Coverdale area where there were reports of downed trees and snow accumulation that measured about 1½ inches.

The storm system, Gass said, is “pretty dynamic” and includes reports of some lightning and thunder around the North Bay.

“Folks traveling up north into Mendocino County are obviously encouraged to drive with extreme caution,” Gass said.

We're already seeing reports of vehicles stuck in the snow near Cloverdale in northern Sonoma County (elevation ~400 feet). Avoid all unnecessary travel until the roads are safe. #CAwx #CAsnow pic.twitter.com/YQOUZuS53L — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 24, 2023

Wind gusts have been reported of between 45 to 55 mph, he said, adding, “That definitely is causing concerns about downed trees, especially given that the ground is saturated.”

In Lake County, authorities announced all public schools would be closed on Friday due to the wintry condition. State preschools run by the Lake County Office of Education would also be closed to students.

Public schools closed:

Konocti USD schools- Intersession;

Kelseyville USD schools;

Lakeport USD schools;

Lucerne Elementary School;

Upper Lake Unified schools;

Middletown USD schools are already off already off this week;

LCOE Creativity and Hance schools are already off this week.

Private schools closed:

Konocti Christian Academy.

The California Highway Patrol issued traffic hazards Thursday night for Highway 128 between Cloverdale and Boonvile, 28 miles to the north in Mendocino County.

At around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, CHP dispatchers, according to the agency’s traffic website, began receiving calls about as many as seven vehicles stuck in snow along Highway 128, as well as a number of downed trees in the area that were blocking the roadway.

There were reports of motorists attempting to turn around, while others were stuck in the snow.

Shortly before 9 p.m., authorities shutdown the roadway just west of North Cloverdale Boulevard, according to the CHP.

There were more reports of people trapped by downed trees along Highway 128 between Boonville and the county line.

SR-29 north of Calistoga closed do to snow. Additional snow reported on the foothills in the Napa Valley. Reduce travel if possible and be prepared for weather. Reduce your speed and buckle up. pic.twitter.com/tHKTDzRZnf — CHP Napa Area (@CHP_Napa) February 24, 2023

There were reports of snow affecting a number of roadways across the North Bay:

Highway 20 in Lake and Mendocino counties: Between Upper Lake and Ukiah was closed;

Highway 29 in Napa County: North of Calistoga was closed;

Highway 175 Hopland in Mendocino County: Between Lakeport and Hopland was closed.

Bottle Rock Road in Lake County: From highways 29 to 175 was closed.

Highway 101 in Mendocino County: From Branscomb Road in Laytonville to the junction of Highway 271 was closed.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Ii_j5ebt-UE">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Caltrans District 1 announced the closure of a portion of Highway 101 in Mendocino County at about 5:15 p.m. in a post on its official Facebook page.

Authorities said the roadway was shut down due to the snowy conditions and the amount of “spinouts” reported in the area.

As the rains end -- probably late Friday morning -- temperatures will drop, Gass said.

Saturday morning temperatures are forecast to get down to between 25 and 25 degrees.

“It’s probably going to be the coldest morning that we’ve had of this series of storms,” Gass said.