North Bay Congressman Mike Thompson says ‘no reason for delay’ on gun deal

U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson urged his fellow lawmakers to swiftly pass the gun curbs announced by Senate negotiators Sunday, calling them life-saving measures.

“There is no reason for delay,” the North Bay congressman said in a statement announcing his support for the bipartisan gun safety agreement, which was hashed out in response to a series of American mass shootings last month.

Thompson, D-St. Helena, acknowledged that the deal, which includes enhanced background checks for gun buyers, does not go as far in regulating firearms as some of the bills passed recently by the U.S. House of Representatives. He said lawmakers “still have more work to do.”

But the deal, he said, represents “a change in the national sentiment towards gun violence prevention.”

”We can’t pass up an opportunity to pass life-saving provisions when we have agreement,“ Thompson said, calling the deal ”the first major agreement in the Senate to act on gun violence prevention in 30 years.“

Thompson chairs the House Gun Violence Prevention Task force and has described himself as a gun owner, hunter and combat veteran who served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

He wrote on his website that he will “never give up my guns and I’ll never ask law-abiding Americans who have no history of mental illness to give up theirs.”

But he also wrote that he aims to ensure the responsible use of guns, and has sponsored and supported a range of gun control legislation, including proposals to expand background checks for gun owners and raise the age requirement for purchasing of semi-automatic assault-style rifles from 18 to 21.

“Americans are demanding action to help end the mass shootings and the, often unreported, daily gun violence,” Thompson said Sunday.

