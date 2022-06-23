North Bay Congressman Mike Thompson says Supreme Court gun rights ruling ‘undermines’ state authority

North Bay Rep. Mike Thompson said a gun rights ruling announced by the Supreme Court Thursday has “dealt a blow” to states’ ability to protect residents against gun violence.

“I’m troubled that what they’re doing is going to hurt states and their ability to keep their citizens safe,“ Thompson told The Press Democrat in a phone interview shortly after the ruling was announced.

The ruling blocked a New York law requiring anyone applying for a license to carry a gun in public demonstrate a need to do so. The decision comes on the heels of a string of mass shootings that have rocked communities across the nation this spring.

“New York’s law was on the books for over 100 years,” Thompson said in a statement. “Today’s extreme ruling undermines the authority of states to responsibility regulate the use of firearms and will lead to more gun violence."

Thompson, D-St. Helena, is a gun owner, hunter and combat veteran who served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He chairs the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force.

He repeated a call Thursday to his fellow lawmakers to pass the bipartisan gun safety bill announced by Senate negotiators earlier this month, which includes enhanced background checks for gun buyers.

In his statement, Thompson said he is “committed (to) passing legislation that respects our Second Amendment rights while protecting our kids, schools, and communities.”

“There must be immediate action on the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act and additional commonsense gun violence prevention legislation that will save lives,” he said.

