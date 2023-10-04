Kevin McCarthy’s House speakership had just gone down in flames, but there was no gloating or exultation Tuesday from either of the North Bay’s congressmen.

“There was no jubilation,” recounted Rep. Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, two hours after McCarthy, the Bakersfield Republican, was stripped of the speaker’s gavel in an historic 216-210 vote.

“There was just a heavy sense that this was unprecedented and really monumental.”

“It’s a sad, somber day for the country,” agreed Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, who along with Huffman and every other Democrat in the chamber voted in favor of the obscure “motion to vacate” introduced by Rep. Matt Gaetz, McCarthy’s GOP nemesis. The far-right provocateur from Florida was backed by a rump group of seven other Republicans from the hardline Freedom Caucus.

And that was enough to depose McCarthy, who needed help from Democrats to keep his job but didn’t get it.

All 12 members of California’s Republican Congressional delegation, including McCarthy, opposed Gaetz’s motion, while the 39 Democrats in attendance voted in favor. Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was reported to be back home in her San Francisco district, did not cast a vote.

The reasons McCarthy didn’t peel off a single Democratic vote were “pretty straightforward,” said Huffman, who noted that the speaker never sought their help. “He never came to us with anything.”

The second reason: Democrats have learned the hard way that McCarthy couldn’t be trusted, having walked away from a broad budget deal reached earlier this year with the White House.

“He has broken so many promises, and inflicted so much injury on the institution, that trusting him in a moment like this was not an option,” said Huffman.

Asked how a new arrangement might work – a House of Representatives led by a different Republican presiding officer – the North Bay congressmen had slightly divergent outlooks.

The worsening chaos and infighting within the Republican caucus, Thompson worries, increases the likelihood that the nation will find itself right back on the precipice of a government shutdown in mid-November, having avoided one by only hours on Saturday.

The last-ditch maneuver by McCarthy that helped stave off that crisis, however, led the hardliners in his party to advance their calls for his removal.

“I’m absolutely concerned,” Thompson said, about another shutdown next month. “I’m fearful we’ll be right back in the same place, 40-some days later. From the looks of things today, that prospect is even greater.”

He’s not convinced cooler heads will prevail, with McCarthy’s 269-day speakership now in the dustbin of history.

“Their conference is terribly divided. They’ve got a group of individuals who didn’t come to Washington to govern. They didn’t come to represent their district, or to solve problems, or get things done.

“They came to be disruptive. And they’re doing a pretty good job of that.”

Huffman’s take is more upbeat. Working relations with Republicans under a different speaker will be better, he believes, for the simple reason that they couldn’t be any worse.

“McCarthy’s entire existence as speaker depended on this very short leash” given him by the Freedom Caucus, said Huffman, referring to the far-right bloc of Republican representatives that has wielded inordinate power over their party.

“And this is a chance for Republicans to re-set that – to choose someone who is not beholden to this group of extremists that frankly wants to shut the government down.”

Applying that same logic, Huffman expressed optimism that, under a different speaker, Republicans might support continued military aid for Ukraine. It was not in the latest spending deal due to GOP opposition.

“There’s an overwhelming majority in the House that supports Ukraine aid,” Huffman said. “But Kevin McCarthy’s speakership was so tenuous, and so dependent on this rogue group, that he was neutered, even in his ability to do that.”

Thompson had “no idea” whom Republicans might put forward as the next speaker. Nor did he seem convinced it would make much difference.

It remains to be seen “whether or not they want to work with Democrats. As I’ve said all along, we’re willing to work with anybody, to address the issues facing the people we represent.”

Even under a new speaker, Thompson said, “there’s no guarantee they’ll want to work with us.”

Huffman described himself as being “very clear-eyed” about future dealings with his Republican colleagues. He expects a “bumpy road” strewn with “profound differences.”

“But it can’t be worse than what we saw in this dysfunctional McCarthy speakership.”

Like many, he hopes Republicans choose a replacement “who can work with us, and govern. Because this experiment with empowering nihilists didn’t go so well.

“You’ve got to assume they’re smart enough to learn from that.”

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com or on Twitter @ausmurph88.