North Bay could be in for near record-breaking heat by midweek

North Bay’s temperatures are slated to reach the mid to high 70s in the upcoming week, which could mean daily record highs, the National Weather Service said.

Although warmer temperatures mean taking advantage of all that Sonoma County has to offer to outdoors lovers, such as the yellow blooms of mustard season, it’s also a cause for concern for some.

Weather predictions for Sonoma County show the warmest days of the week will be Wednesday through Friday. Temperatures in areas closest to the coast are expected to reach into the low 70s.

Monday will reach 70 degrees during the day, dropping down to the 40s at night, the NWS said. Tuesday will reach nearly 73 degrees, with calm winds changing to 5-8 mph northeast in the afternoon.

On Thursday, the temperature is expected to hit 79 degrees which meteorologists anticipate will break a record last set on Feb. 10, 1988, when it reached 78 degrees, the NWS said.

In the mornings expect temperatures of 40-50 degrees, with afternoons reaching the highest and dropping back down to the 40-50s at night.

Meteorologists said that North Bay’s temperatures are rising above the 30-year normal — average temperatures tracked over a recent 30-year period.

“We’re about 15 degrees above our 30-year normal,” Sean Miller, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service said. “We’re in a block pattern until we get something to kick it out. Ideally, we’d want to pick up more rain but we’re stuck in this dry spell.”

That, combined with lower humidities, increases fire weather concerns according to a posting by the weather service as part of its area forecast discussion.

Temperatures rising this early in the year isn’t surprising but it isn’t normal either, weather officials said.

In 2021, the highest temperature from the week of Feb. 7-13 was 68 degrees, the NWS said.

“Typically temperatures reach low to mid 60s around this time,” meteorologist Drew Peterson said.

Warm temperatures here to stay?

The phone line is buzzing at Harmony Farm Supply and Nursery in Sebastopol as thrilled community members are calling to see if spring vegetables are in thanks to the warmer and drier weather.

Nursery employees believe those phone calls are mostly people asking about about tomatoes, squash, peppers and squash a few weeks too early.

“Arborists call it a ”false spring,” said Cody Rich, Harmony Farm Supply and Nursery’s marketing manager. “When temperatures rise, trees wake up from dormancy and buds bloom. But if we’re hit with cold weather again, it negatively affects the start of growing season.”

Rich said it’s not uncommon for trees to experience an early spring but that it could mean potential “frost and cold damage” to plants and trees.

“Frosting can damage early buds— new growth. Ideally we’d want it to stay warm,” Rich said.

The lack of rain in January and February along with rising temperatures isn’t just a concern for those eyeing fire season. It is also causing one winery founder to question what it could mean for the harvest.

“If it stays like this, it’s going to be an early harvest,” Ray D’Argenzio, founder of D’Argenzio Winery in Santa Rosa. He isn’t so much concerned about the industry facing early harvest as he is about the effects of potential fires this year.

But, “A combination of fires and low yield could mean there isn’t enough being produced for everyone,” D’Argenzio said. “We may start harvesting in late July versus early August or September. We’ll see what happens.”

