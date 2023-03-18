North Bay enjoys a break from the rain before the next round of wet and windy weather

The quieter second half of the week brought people outdoors to enjoy a break from the rain and welcome the approach of spring.

A repeated number of atmospheric rivers have inundated the region. The most recent system dropped 4.82 inches of rain in the wettest portion of Sonoma County and brought gusts up to 30 mph in the valleys.

The skies are expected to clear again Sunday and conditions will remain dry Monday, but another weather system may bring more heavy rains and strong winds to the North Bay in the coming week, according to the National Weather Service.