North Bay fire officials still on lookout for sparks following Sunday lightning storm

Sonoma County fire officials are still on the lookout for sparks to fly after up to 10 bolts of lightning struck the North Bay on Sunday night.

The lightning storm began around 8 p.m. with a strike just off the Sonoma coast, said Brooke Bingaman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Monterey office.

The storm was a result of higher temperatures over the weekend ― which got up to the 90s and 100s inland, with a peak of about 106 degrees Sunday in Cloverdale ― and a weak disturbance moving through the region. The combination increased moisture and instability in the atmosphere.

Isolated thunderstorms impacted portions of the North Bay yesterday. Very little rain fell, but lightning did occur in a few places. Check out the image for more details. #cawx pic.twitter.com/OzuZHMZ2rp — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) July 17, 2023

Though there was little rain, within the first hour of the weather event a handful of lightning strikes hit northern Sonoma County. From about 9 to 10 p.m., multiple bolts struck the ground in southeast Sonoma and central Napa counties, Bingaman said.

Anywhere between seven to 10 lightning strikes occurred in the area, with about five to seven of them in Sonoma County.

No major fires have broken out in the North Bay due to the lightning, though multiple strikes did hit Colusa County near where the Logoda Fire started.

As of about 7:15 a.m. Monday, that fire had spread to 16 acres and was 50% contained.

Forward progress has been stopped and the fire is now 50 percent contained. Firefighters will be on scene all day strengthening containment lines and extinguishing hot spots. The day shift will be comprised of 10 engines, 2 hand crews, 4 water tenders and one dozer. pic.twitter.com/tfPJfTtfnE — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) July 17, 2023

Santa Rosa Division Chief Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal said Monday the agency did not have additional firefighters on standby because the weather service did not issue a fire weather watch or red flag warning, which is issued when there are critical fire weather conditions.

Also, meteorologists had predicted only about a 10% to 15% chance for the storm.

Monte Rio Fire Chief Steve Baxman said his agency is on the lookout, and has been since Sunday, for any smoke or flames where lightning was spotted. So-called sleeper fires, he said, can stay dormant for days.

But Baxman said he believed the Sunday storm is “a teaser” of what could lie ahead. Though nothing is on the immediate horizon, according to forecasters.

As of Monday, the weather service is not expecting another lightning event this weekend, when temperatures are going to climb once again, Bingaman said.

Temperatures are expected to go through a slight cooling period until Wednesday. It is still too far out to predict precise temperatures for next weekend, or to determine if a red flag warning will be issued.

But meteorologists are expecting at least a moderate heat risk for Sonoma County residents over the weekend, Bingaman said, and with that comes higher risk for fires.

“Just because we don't have a red flag warning out doesn't mean that fires can't start,” she said. “Anytime during the summer, it can be dry enough for that to happen if someone causes a spark.”

“But the good news is at this point, we're not seeing a strong, windy environment for this weekend when we see the temperatures rise again,” she added.

