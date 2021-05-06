North Bay fire survivors slam trust devoted to PG&E payouts amid revelations over spending

Sonoma County fire survivors expressed outrage Thursday over a report that the $13.5 billion trust created to compensate them for losses in the 2017 wildfires fell far short of expectations in its first year of operation.

The Fire Victim Trust tasked with compensating survivors spent $51 million — nearly 90% of its funds — on overhead in its first year, while just $7 million was disbursed to victims, KQED reported Thursday.

“It’s very disconcerting, it’s very disappointing,” said Jeff Okrepkie, who lost his Coffey Park home in the Tubbs Fire. “A lot of us lost everything.”

The $7 million payout amounted to less than 0.1% of the money promised to survivors, the report said. The trust, established in 2020, began disbursements to most survivors in March this year.

“It’s especially troubling when there’s a lack of transparency in the trust administration,” said Will Abrams of Santa Rosa, a fire survivor who has closely followed the PG&E bankruptcy case.

“Victims are trying to rebuild their homes and their lives,” he said.

The trust was created to manage the $13.5 billion that PG&E agreed to pay for losses people sustained from the 2017 North Bay fires and two fires in Butte County, one in 2015 and the Camp fire that virtually destroyed Paradise in 2018.

The 2017 fires burned more than 245,000 acres and killed at least 44 people from Sonoma County to the Sierra Nevada foothills. More than 5,330 homes were destroyed in Sonoma County.

“We’re sitting here having no answers,” said Okrepkie, a board member of the Coffey Strong, a neighborhood organization formed after the Tubbs fire.

Okrepkie said he was told in calls to the trust that officials were unable to provide an update on his family’s claim.

The trust pays only for uninsured losses, and Okrepkie said many underinsured homeowners were counting on a payment that would enable them to “build back what they lost.”

Representatives for the trust declined to speak to KQED for its investigation. The trust reporting spending $38.7 million on financial professionals, claims administrators, consultants and other operating expenses between July 1 and the end of 2020, according to an annual report filed in bankruptcy court last week by John Trotter, a former judge who oversees the trust. The trust took in an additional $12.7 million in funding from PG&E last spring to set up the claims process, KQED reported.

Check back for updates on this breaking story.

You can reach Staff Writer Guy Kovner at 707-521-5457 or guy.kovner@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @guykovner.