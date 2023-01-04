North Bay flooding: What to do if you’re caught in your vehicle or home

Officials are advising locals to prepare for flooding and to avoid unnecessary travel due to an atmospheric river that’s expected drop to up to 8 inches of rain in places across Sonoma County from Wednesday to Thursday night.

According to state and national agencies, there are several things keep in mind to stay safe during a flood.

At home

The California Department of Water Resources advises residents to always have an emergency evacuation kit ready and have a plan for where you will go in an emergency and what to do with your pets. Additionally, keep important documents in a waterproof container.

During a flooding event, evacuate immediately when ordered. If you have time, disconnect utilities and appliances. Go to higher ground.

Get to the highest level if you are trapped at home. Get on the roof only if necessary, and signal for help. Do not go into a closed attic or crawl space to avoid rising waters.

Contact your health care provider if you are sick or need medical attention. If you are experiencing an emergency, call 911.

In your vehicle

The National Weather Service advises drivers to “Turn Around, Don’t Drown,” and writes that more than 50% of flood-related deaths are due to someone driving or walking into floodwaters. Just 6 inches of fast-moving water can knock an adult down and sweep them away, and 12 inches of moving water can carry off a small car, the agency says.

According to AccuWeather, drivers who do become trapped in their vehicle should stay calm, turn on headlights and hazard lights, and call 911.

If the vehicle is trapped in slow-moving water, exit the vehicle and get to higher ground. It may be difficult to open the vehicle door due to the water pressure outside, roll down windows if possible or wait until water in the vehicle has risen to an equal level as outside to easily open the door.

Ready.gov also recommends staying inside your vehicle if it is trapped in rapidly moving water. Get on the roof only if water is rising inside the vehicle.

For the latest live updates on the storm, go to bit.ly/3QeSArk.