North Bay gets red flag warning as dry offshore winds elevate fire threat

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for wildfire risk in the North Bay hills beginning Sunday night, when gusty offshore winds are expected to arrive.

The warning begins at 11 p.m. and lasts through 8 p.m. on Monday. It covers high elevation areas in the North Bay in addition to the East Bay hills and interior valleys.

Northeast winds blowing at 10 to 20 mph are expected, with gusts up to 40 mph. The highest peaks could see gusts up to 50 mph, according to the weather service.

The Napa hills are expected to get the first offshore gusts before the winds spread out over the North Bay, forecasters said.

Humidity is expected to rapidly drop as the winds arrive.

Locations that got less than 0.1 inch of rain on Saturday night will be the highest concern, forecasters said.

“Any fire starts would likely see rapid spread due to dry fuels, low humidity and gusty winds in areas that did not receive wetting rains over the last 24 hours,“ the weather service said Sunday morning.

The weather service has also issued a fire weather watch for southern Lake County.

