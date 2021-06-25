North Bay high school students reflect on year of COVID, fires

A tumultuous school year involving two major wildfires and the worst pandemic in a century made life difficult for Sonoma County students who shared their experiences Thursday evening.

“There’s a lot of self-forgiveness for the year we had,“ said Ricarda Suarez, an incoming senior at Roseland University Prep, during a youth forum organized by Latino leadership group Los Cien. ”We had nothing to do with what was happening.“

Suarez was one of six students from Santa Rosa-area high schools who reflected on a year filled with stress and anxiety, but also showcased their strength and perseverance.

For an entire school year, students had to endure distance learning because the pandemic forced people across the country to limit outdoor activity and social interactions.

Making things worse, the Walbridge fire erupted in August and burned 55,209 acres northwest of Santa Rosa. That was followed in September by the Glass fire, which charred 67,484 acres and destroyed 34 homes in Santa Rosa and 300 more elsewhere.

“I couldn’t leave my room during the pandemic and when I had the option to, there was a fire outside the window,” said Sofi Pardo, an incoming junior at Maria Carrillo High School.

The experience created a significant shift in daily routines previous generations had never experienced and students said they developed bad habits that were difficult to shake.

“It was difficult to separate that home time from school time because it had all come together,” said Mar Rivas, an incoming Santa Rosa High School senior. “I felt like I wasn’t really learning things from school.“

Hy Ly, an incoming senior at Piner High School, said it was difficult getting into an academic mindset when classes were taking place just feet from his bed. A summer sleeping schedule continued into the school year he stayed up late to make up for lost daytime productivity.

Efforts to improve his productivity and daily routine didn’t come easy.

“I was breaking these promises that I made to myself and it made me feel really bad, but I couldn’t break out of it,” Ly said.

Tyler Tran, another incoming Piner senior, added “everything felt kind of optional when you were doing school work to a screen.”

And during that time, Tran said, he soon realized how much better it would be to interact with teachers and have an education within the halls of school.

“It would just be nice if it were in person,” he said.

Reynalda Cruz just completed her senior year at Santa Rosa High School and she said she was forced to “let go of any expectations I had this school year.”

Still, she ended the year knowing she had support from friends, family and educators and understands she’s not alone.

Others agreed that each and every North Bay student shouldn’t feel alone and that it’s important for them, as well as educators, to support each other and never hesitate to ask others for help in order to maintain mental health.

Tran urged teachers to create more time for students and to talk to them, even if it’s only for five minutes. Pardo, meanwhile, added the past year also showed the importance of education and any disparities in communities, stressing the need to “find solutions that benefit all children.”

Los Cien Program Committee Chairman Oscar Pardo said local youth had endured “very trying times” for four years — a period tracing back to the 2017 firestorm. He said they’ve been resilient, although that hardly explains their experience.

“It’s a good descriptor, but it doesn’t tell the full story,” Pardo said.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi