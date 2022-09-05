North Bay keeps it cool as triple-digit heat settle in for a spell

There were record-breaking temperatures in parts of Santa Rosa Sunday, reaching as high as 104 degrees in the midst of an ongoing excessive heat warning that is expected to continue through mid-week.

At about 3:45 p.m., the National Weather Service reported 104 degrees in Santa Rosa.

At the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport, at about 3:05 p.m., the high was 102 degrees, the agency added.

These temperatures broke a previous record of 101.5 degrees set in 2017, according to the weather service.

Windsor hit a high of 100 at about 2 p.m., officials said, adding that Sebastopol hit 100 degrees at about 2:15 p.m.

Monday, Labor Day the high is expected to reach 104 degrees. The day will be sunny with clear skies and temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 60s as night falls.

Tuesday, the weather service predicts temperatures will climb even higher, with an anticipated high of 107 in the North Bay.

The day will be hot and sunny, with a low in the mid-60s expected.

The excessive heat warning, which is expected to continue through Wednesday, warns that there could be dangerously hot conditions in effect with temperatures up to 110 expected in parts of the Bay Area including the North Bay.

Authorities advise area residents and visitors to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.