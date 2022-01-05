North Bay lawmaker reflects on anniversary of deadly riot at US Capitol

Rep. Mike Thompson is a combat veteran who was seriously wounded in the Vietnam war. Representing the North Bay and North Coast, he has served nine terms as a congressman — governing across nearly two decades of tumultuous American history.

But taking stock of all that experience, back to his days as an Army paratrooper, it was the long, gut-twisting hours of one shocking, bloody day a year ago that Thompson said marks “probably the most troubling time in my lifetime.”

On Jan. 6, 2021, Thompson, D-Napa, was sheltered in the Longworth House Office Building with staff and colleagues, watching on screens as rioters whipped up by then-President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, the seat of American representative government, in an insurrection that left five people dead.

“These were folks who were attacking the Capitol for the sole purpose of taking away Americans right to vote,” Thompson, 70, recalled in a Wednesday telephone interview. “They were trying their best to overturn the results of a duly-held election. It doesn’t get any more serious than that.”

Free elections and peaceful transfers of power are “what I fought for in Vietnam,” Thompson said. “This was what colleagues of mine died for.”

A year later, worrying signs abound that the nation has done little to heal the fissures, or combat the extremism, that drove thousands of Americans from across nation to descend on Washington, D.C. and vilify an election Trump said was rigged and stolen, but where no substantive fraud has been proven.

Investigators have estimated that as many as 2,000 people entered the Capitol, and many turned to violence, injuring up to 140 police officers and killing one who tried to stop them. Four people identified as riot participants also died Jan. 6.

Trump’s allies and other right-wing actors have since sought to sow doubt about what happened that day. A year later, one in four Americans believe those involved in the riot were “protecting democracy,” a poll published this week by news organization ABC amd research firm Ipsos found.

Nearly three-quarters of Republicans still believe former president Trump won the 2020 election, according to the same poll, even as the investigations and court findings finding no evidence of voting fraud pile up.

Thompson pointed to a bipartisan House committee investigating the Jan. 6 events as key for the country to move forward.

“We need to find out what went wrong here and who was responsible for what happened and that needs to be sorted out so it doesn’t happen again,” he said. The committee has been at work for six months and according to news reports is supposed to begin publishing its findings soon.

Most of Thompson’s Republican colleagues, however, opposed its creation. While Thompson said “the culprits” of the Jan. 6 riots should be held responsible, he also conceded that full accountability could be difficult in the face of Republican lawmakers still fiercely loyal to Trump.

Those lawmakers, including Rep Kevin McCarthy, the Bakersfield congressman who leads House Republicans, have sought to divert efforts to connect the bloody riots to the lies spread by Trump and many of his surrogates in the weeks between the November 2020 election and Jan. 6, 2021.

“It’s going to be tough, there’s no question about that,” Thompson said.

Thompson belongs to the centrist Democrats’ Blue Dog Coalition and prides himself on his bipartisanship. Despite political division, widespread consumption of misinformation particularly among right-leaning voters and the sway Trump holds over the Republican party, he said it remained imperative to keep lines open to the other side.

“I just don’t think we can ignore folks,” he said.

“I don’t have to be (bipartisan),” Thompson continued, referring to his solidly-Blue district. “I could be a bomb thrower and probably still get by.”

But, he said, “the institution of representative government is really important and it’s what makes us different from other countries... We should do everything we can to make our system work. And it takes a lot to make it work.”

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Graham at 707-526-8667 or andrew.graham@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @AndrewGraham88