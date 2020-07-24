North Bay Leadership Council urges employers to oppose all tax measures

Declaring this to be a dismal time for local governments to ask taxpayers “to be their ATM” through sales tax increases and extensions, the leaders of an influential business group are urging members to actively oppose all such measures on the November ballot.

Amid financial havoc of the coronavirus pandemic, the executive committee of the North Bay Leadership Council told members in an email Thursday that “now is not the time to add any more costs or regulations as businesses and residents are on the brink of survival.”

The email by Cynthia Murray, president and CEO of the business and employers group, recommends that members take a united stand against the ballot measures. They include proposals to renew a quarter-cent Sonoma County transportation tax and extend two quarter-cent Santa Rosa sales taxes for the benefit of parks, streets, 911 emergency services and other services paid for by the city’s general fund. In addition , Sonoma County supervisors have signaled support for placing on the November ballot a 10-year, quarter-cent sales tax increase to fund mental health and homelessness services.

Members of the North Bay Leadership Council, an employer-led public policy advocacy group, are to vote by Tuesday on whether to “actively oppose” all local tax measures on the fall ballot.

In her letter to members, Murray, a former Marin County supervisor and member of the Novato City Council, wrote that “after much deliberation,” the business group’s executive committee recommended that membership “take a stand, as a matter of policy” against all current local sales tax initiatives.

Contacted by email, Murray would not say whether the executive committee was divided on the recommendation to urge members to advocate against tax measures. “Sorry, we don’t share that information,” Murray wrote.

In her communication to members, she wrote that Sonoma County and city officials “have turned a deaf ear” to pleas by business leaders for financial and regulatory relief amid the health crisis, and for a halt to ballot requests for new or extended increases in the sales tax.

“The timing is wrong to ask so much of the businesses and residents of the North Bay to reach into their empty pockets to fund a mishmash of tax measures in these uncertain times,” Murray wrote.

Given the loss of revenue from the pandemic-induced recession,“ she added, ”government needs to get its ’house’ in order and be strategic about their priorities and how to fund them.“

“Public pension fund liabilities have not been addressed and are growing, draining taxpayer money from the general fund that could be used to pay for the things that taxes are being raised to do instead.”

There are city and county officials who say they’re well aware of the difficulty of the times, but as fallout of the pandemic drains resources the dollars generated by sales tax increases are vital to sustaining public services.

Tom Schwedhelm, Santa Rosa’s mayor, said no one could have predicted the city would suffer the deep losses imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic so soon after the devastating financial hit from the 2017 wildfires.

"We feel that this community wants the level of service it is experiencing to continue,“ Schwedhelm said. He said it appears from polling that sufficient numbers of Santa Rosa voters appreciate that amid the current crisis the city needs to extend the two sales tax measures.

“It’s obviously not a sure thing,” Schwedhelm said. “But it appears promising.”

In regard to a potential new Sonoma County sales tax measure for mental health and homelessness services, supervisor Shirlee Zane wrote in an email, “Community polling indicates that homelessness and mental health services are top concerns.

“Housing the mentally ill in our county jails is both expensive and a tragic outcome of not supplying sufficient mental health services. The state and federal funding for mental health services has not kept up with the county’s needs for treating our residents that are suffering from mental illnesses.

“A sales tax could assist us in a dramatic reduction in homelessness, incarceration, family suffering and taxpayer expense.”

Among those warning that this is a tough time to ask voters to extend current sales tax increases or approve new ones is Brian Sobel, a Petaluma political consultant and analyst.

“Right now, people are focused on trying to get along in life,” Sobel said. He said many people are tax-fatigued, and he thinks they’ll be even more so come November.

With all that is going on around the pandemic and calls for systemic changes to address social injustice, Sobel said, many people have far greater priorities “than sending more money to the government.”

Based in Petaluma, the North Bay Leadership Council represents more than 50 major business and nonprofit employers in the region, including Sonoma Media Investments, which owns The Press Democrat. Other members listed on its website include St. Joseph Health, Sutter Health, Keysight Technologies, Exchange Bank, Redwood Credit Union, Ghilotti Construction, Recology, Sonoma State University and Santa Rosa Junior College.

Brad Bollinger, publisher of the North Bay Business Journal, which is also owned by Sonoma Media Investments, sits on the group’s executive committee and Steve Falk, publisher of The Press Democrat, is a member of its board of directors.

You can contact Chris Smith at 707-521-5211 or chris.smith@pressdemocrat.com.