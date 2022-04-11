North Bay man dies in dirt bike accident in Mendocino National Forest

A Marin County man died at a Mendocino National Forest campground on Sunday after he was thrown from a dirt bike and impaled by a branch, authorities said.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office identified the man as Rex Brian Powell, 68, of San Rafael.

The incident happened while Powell was dirt biking with his son in an area designated for off-highway vehicles near the Middle Creek Campground in Lake County, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Piers Pritt.

There was some debris in the trail and the son came to a stop. Powell, who was riding behind him, hit the brakes and was ejected into the air. He fell into bushes and was impaled by a broken branch, Pritt said.

His son tried to give him medical aid on the trail and took him back to the campground, where first responders met them around 10:25 a.m.

Paramedics tried to treat Powell but he died at the scene, Pritt said.

