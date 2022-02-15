North Bay men accused in 2018 kidnap, rape of San Francisco woman head to trial

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Tuesday in the Sonoma County trial of two North Bay men accused in the 2018 rape and kidnapping of a San Francisco woman who’d been waiting for a ride share.

Christian Alejandro May Quintero, 27, of Sonoma and Fredi Analberto Lopez-Flores, 36, of Novato have been in custody in Sonoma County jail since their arrests in April 2018.

Investigators identified and arrested the men after the then-24-year-old woman reported the pair had forced her into a vehicle as she waited for a ride share car to take her to her San Francisco home in the early hours of April 14, 2018.

She told police the men beat, choked and sexually assaulted her as they drove north to Sonoma, before she was able to escape the car at a strip mall along Fifth Street West and call 911 with the help of a Safeway employee, according to prosecutors.

Using cellphone data and surveillance video from the Golden Gate Bridge and businesses in San Francisco, Marin and Sonoma counties, authorities said they were able to identify the suspects’ car and its trajectory that morning.

From there, they said, investigators were led to Quintero and Lopez-Flores.

Quintero, who is being held at the Main Adult Detention Facility on $4.65 million bail, is charged with 21 felonies and 24 sentencing enhancements. Lopez-Flores, charged with 17 felonies and 47 enhancements, is being held on more than $3.6 million bail.

Both men pleaded not guilty in August 2018, according to court records. They face life sentences in prison, if convicted.

Jury selection will be held at the Jockey Club, a former off-track betting facility near the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, in order to accommodate social distancing.

Selection was originally scheduled for the end of January but was postponed due to courthouse COVID-19 measures that pushed off proceedings where defendants had waived their rights to a speedy trial. That order, updated on Jan. 24, expires Tuesday.

“As of (Tuesday), we will resume all criminal trials as they appear on the calendar,” Sonoma County Superior Court Presiding Judge Shelly Averill wrote in an email Monday.

