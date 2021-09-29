North Bay mountains under fire weather watch Wednesday

Once again, parts of the North Bay are under a fire weather watch because of windy conditions that could potentially spark a blaze.

The weather watch kicks in at 11 a.m. Wednesday for North Bay mountains and it is scheduled to last until 6 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Gusts may reach 35 mph and the biggest areas of concern are regions 1,000 feet above sea level or higher in Sonoma and Napa counties. Wind typically is blamed for spreading fires once they’re ignited.

Fire weather watches have been issued on a nearly weekly basis since August and, on most occasions, escalated to red flag warnings.

This most recently occurred the weekend of Sept. 17 when conditions depended heavily on anticipated rainfall and there wasn’t enough to moisten vegetation and mitigate fire risks from gusty winds that developed.

No fires were reported, but Pacific Gas and Electric shut off electricity in Napa and Solano counties as a precaution.

PG&E officials have not said if a shut-off would be necessary Wednesday.

