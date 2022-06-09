North Bay Organizing Project hosts festival celebrating the community

The North Bay Organizing Project hosted its annual “Cultura Y Cambio” fundraiser on June 4 at Penngrove Park in Penngrove.

Hundreds of people turned out to raise money for the Santa Rosa-based organization’s programs, which focus on building leadership and grassroots power for social, economic, racial and environmental justice in Sonoma County.

A picnic featured all-you-can-eat tacos, desserts, beer, wine and sangria, donated by Ricas Taquizas, Community Market, Frozen Art Gourmet Ice Cream and Genesis Cakes.

Entertainment included music by local DJs and mariachi groups and dance performances by Ballet Folklorico Netzahualcoyotl and Danza Azteca Xantotl. An outdoor dance party followed the performances.

Tickets were sold on a sliding scale: $20 for students and $30-$60 for adults. Children age 12 and under were free.

The event raised more than $15,000 for the North Bay Organizing Project.

“It was a fundraiser for NBOP and a celebration of our work and the leaders that are a part of our efforts. We raised some money and also had a good time,” Karym Sanchez, the organization’s executive director, said.

The group plans to use the money to fund programs such as Latinx in Congress, a network of clubs throughout Sonoma County high schools that teaches students about community organizing theory, and its Deep Democracy team, which focuses on tackling structural racism and corporate control of the local government and economy.

“It was outdoors, we had lights out, the DJ going, and we had a lot of fun dancing,” Sanchez said.

Next year’s festival is set for June 10 in Penngrove Park.